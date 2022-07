Jacksonville, Fl — Update 6:20 am - JSO reports 3-year-old Raquan Littles has been located and is safe. Original story - An urgent appeal from Jacksonville police to find a missing 3-year-old boy. Raquan Littles was last seen in the area of McMillan Street and Kings Road by his godfather, who took the boy to meet with his mom around 11 o’clock yesterday morning.

