Cal Poly grad is looking for love on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here’s what we know about him

A Cal Poly graduate is among the men looking for love on the latest season of the popular reality TV show “The Bachelorette.”

Now in its 19th season, ABC’s spin-off of “The Bachelor” usually features one woman being courted by more than two dozen men.

This time, two women are seeking to make the perfect match: past “Bachelor” contestants Gabby Widney and Rachel Recchia. They’ll get to choose from 32 suitors.

Viewers can watch Zach Shallcross, 25, arrive at the Bachelor Mansion in Malibu on Monday night’s season premiere.

According to his official cast biography, Shallcross is a charismatic man with a “huge heart” who “loves his mama, his dogs and football.”

“Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick,” the cast biography reads. “Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!”

Austin resident Zach Shallcross, who graduated from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, will appear on the latest season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

When not searching for his future fiancee, the Anaheim Hills native works as a senior cloud technology sales executive for Oracle in Austin, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Shallcross attended Cal Poly from 2014 to 2019, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, his LinkedIn profile shows.

During that time, Shallcross played football for five seasons at Cal Poly and worked as a security supervisor at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, according to LinkedIn.

Shallcross, who stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds, played right tackle during his final season with the Mustangs football team , Cal Poly’s football roster shows.

Northern Iowa’s Adam Reth, right, is blocked by Cal Poly’s Zach Shallcross during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (Matthew Putney/The Gazette via AP) Matthew Putney/AP

Shallcross’ Instagram page is filled with photos of him on the football field and out and about in San Luis Obispo County.

Whether the self-described “old-fashioned romantic” will get a final rose remains to be seen.

“The Bachelorette” premieres at 8 p.m. Monday on ABC.