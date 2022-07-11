ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cady McClain Mourns the Death of Her Dear Friend

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 3 days ago
Please join us in sending love and sympathy to actress Cady McClain, who is mourning the passing of a dear friend. Ronda Cole passed away at the age of 55 on July 8 surrounded by her family at home. “My beautiful, funny friend has left her body and is no longer...

