PGA Tour under investigation because of LIV Golf?

If you thought the rivalry between the PGA Tour and rival LIV Golf league couldn't get any crazier, hold onto your hats — because it just got crazier.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the Department of Justice — yes, you read that correctly — is launching an investigation into whether the established tour used anti-competitive measures in its battle against Greg Norman's breakaway golf league.

According to CBS Sports, the investigation is already underway, and "players from the PGA Tour have already received initial inquiries regarding the governing bylaws and the PGA Tour's actions over the last few months."

CBS Sports also points out that this move by the DoJ isn't all that surprising. In 1994, the Federal Trade Commission investigated the tour for requiring players to get permission to play in non-PGA Tour events. In that case, the investigation ended with the PGA Tour being relatively unscathed. This time around, it isn't clear if the same will happen — or if players such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson will decide to take legal action.

This is, of course, not the first stint of legal trouble that has stemmed from the ongoing feud between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf league. Just last week, a judge temporarily delayed the DP World Tour ban on players who defected to the new league so they could compete in the Scottish Open, which was co-anchored by DP World and the PGA this year.

The PGA Tour schedule continues this week with the Open Championship being played at the Old Course at St. Andrews, starting on Thursday. LIV Golf's next event won't be until July 29, when the league's third-ever event will take place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.