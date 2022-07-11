Man arrested after assault, robbery at Summerville gas station

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) has arrested one person in connection to a Sunday night assault and robbery at a Summerville gas station.

According to SPD, the incident happened at the Spinx at 360 East. 5th North Street shortly before midnight, when the suspect allegedly got into a fight with the victims and stole a blue backpack from one person.

The suspect was described as a shirtless man wearing dark pants.

While en route, the responding officer spotted a man — identified as Michael White — matching the suspect’s description walking along the Berlin G. Myers Parkway. The officer stopped White and questioned him, at which point White admitted to getting into a physical fight with both victims.

White also admitted to assaulting the victims and stealing the backpack.

During the investigation, officers found “a large knife on top of an electrical transformer box” near where White was found walking, which White admitted he took from one of the victims and hid. They also found the backpack that White stole from one of the victims, which he admitted to hiding behind a nearby Palmetto State Armory.

Officers noted that a black sock and large rock were found in the area as well, and White was not wearing any socks when he was located.

White was taken into custody on charges of armed robbery and assault.

