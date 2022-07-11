Fire at scrap metal facility in Big Bend, no injuries
By Freeman Staff
BIG BEND — No injuries were reported after a fire at a scrap metal facility in Big Bend. Big Bend Fire Department was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to a fire at Kral Scrap Metal on Industrial Drive in the village...
WAUKESHA — The freeway closure planned this weekend along Interstate 41/Highway 45 has been postponed. According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), predicted thunderstorms in the area led to the decision to postpone the work. New dates will be announced next week. As part...
GRAFTON — Two recent donations have helped the Grafton Police Department get very close to the halfway mark of raising $100,000 by fall to start a K9 unit. GPD spokesman officer Patrick Brock said the foundation Emma Loves Dogs donated $10,000 to the Grafton K9 Foundation and Grafton-based Exacto Spring Corp. donated $5,000.
WEST BEND — Tommy’s Express Car Wash held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new location at 2110 W. Washington St. in West Bend on Wednesday. Construction of the new car wash is expected to be finished by February of 2023, but the company is hopeful it will be finished sooner.
TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — A beer garden and concession-stand proposal for an island in Okauchee Lake was denied by the town’s Plan Commission. Hans Weissgerber, owner of the Golden Mast Inn, brought the proposal to the town. The plan had received approval from Waukesha County for a variance to construct utility structures on the roughly 2-acre island where the July 4 fireworks are launched, but the town voted “no” during the June 20 Plan Commission meeting.
8:19 p.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 100 block of E. Garfield Ave. reported the caller’s son was there about 30 minutes ago and saw another kid that he knows spray paint the inside of the men’s bathroom. According to the log, there were large amounts of graffiti in both bathrooms. In addition, it was reported that a brick was thrown at someone else’s property. An incident report was created.
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Police Department has installed a Safe Space alarm system that provides a safe haven in an emergency when the department’s lobby is closed. “The Police Department should be a safe haven,” Police Chief Mike McNerney said. “We should have a safe space for people to come if they’re in need … We don’t want something to happen to a citizen because we have the lobby closed.”
GRAFTON — Some improvements have already been made at the Grafton intersection of Cedar Drive and Falls Road to help pedestrians, and now the matter will go to the Board of Public Works to be considered for additional signage to mark out pedestrian crossings in the uncontrolled intersection. The...
PEWAUKEE — Boomers Sports Pub and Grill announced on their Facebook page Monday that they are now closed. “The Pasdera family wants to thank everyone for their love and friendship to Tyler and the Boomers family of current and past,” said the Facebook post. Tyler Pasdera was the...
WEST BEND — Walmart announced that the West Bend location will be one of 28 stores that will be remodeled this year in Wisconsin as they plan to invest $150 million in the state during 2022. According to a release from Walmart, all remodeled stores will offer pickup, delivery...
OCONOMOWOC — As the Aug. 9 partisan primary approaches, many voters in Lake Country will be asked whether to nearly double the Western Lakes Fire District's budget. For months, the district has been saying it is understaffed due to its reliance on paid on-call firefighters and medical responders. District officials have been pushing for a referendum to add $6.3 million to its $6.8 million annual budget, citing data that shows a 74% increase in calls from 2017 to 2021.
WEST BEND — Looking to expand their offerings and meet the growing demand for their food, 6th Avenue Barbecue Pit & Bar is moving to a new location. Taking the space formerly occupied by 228 Tap House on Main Street, the bar and restaurant will have a much larger kitchen and access to its adjacent event venue. While the exact date is uncertain, owner Jeremy Hahn expects to be fully operational within two weeks under the same name, 6th Avenue Barbecue Pit & Bar.
Dec. 21, 1936 - July 12, 2022. Darlene Ruth Wolf (nee Welch) “Mitzi” age 85 of the Town of Hartford passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Gardens of Hartford. Mitzi was born December 21, 1936 in Merrill to Mamie (nee Lentz) and Arthur Welch. She graduated University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in primary education. She was united in marriage to Donald H. Wolf in June 1959, at the Basilica of Holy Hill in Hubertus. Mitzi taught at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, retiring after nearly 35 years. She enjoyed getting together a couple times a year with the retired schoolteachers of Germantown, book clubs, and being a member of the Women’s Guild at Divine Savior Lutheran Church in Hartford where she was a longtime devoted member. Mitzi lived on Pike Lake in Hartford where she cherished many years of friendship with neighbors that became lifelong friends.
WAUKESHA — Retirement doesn’t just mean gardening and playing bridge; it can provide the time for a new or past hobby. New Horizons Band of Southeast Wisconsin offers seniors a chance to join a band and socialize. There is no singing but a group of people playing instrumental music.
OCONOMOWOC — Walking through the rooms of the Inn at Pine Terrace has always been like stepping back in time; now, however, it has a refreshed and updated feel, while still retaining the historic charm. On July 1, the Victorian mansion, 351 E. Lisbon Rd., reopened as an inn...
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and the city of Waukesha have begun planning for the 2022 Christmas Parade, with enhanced safety measures in place and the theme of “Peace on Earth.”. The news comes after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy last year, where Darrell Brooks is...
TOWN OF DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission reviewed two conceptual plans for the proposed housing development on undeveloped land north of Interstate 94 during their meeting Tuesday. No formal vote was taken. Neumann Developments proposes to develop a 152-acre area called Thomas Farm located north of Golf Road and...
WEST BEND — The Downtown Business Improvement District Transportation Group will meet Tuesday of next week and discuss the upcoming reconstruction of Main Street through the downtown area. The BID Transportation Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Administration Conference Room 302 at City Hall, 1115 S. Main St. The only items on the agenda are approval of the minutes from the group’s last meeting in February, and to discuss the Main Street reconstruction.
HARTLAND — Melms Brewing Company announced on Facebook they will be closing their doors for good. They do not have an official closing date yet, but their hours will be limited over the next week or so, according to their Facebook post. “We want to take this opportunity to...
GRAFTON — The plan for Stonewall Farms, a large subdivision to be constructed at the northeast corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road on the western edge of the village of Grafton, is moving forward with platting for a condominium development within it. The Grafton Plan Commission approved a...
Paddle down the Milwaukee River with UWM’s Planetarium Director, Jean Creighton. While enjoying the full Moon above you’ll learn about our nearest celestial neighbor, other exotic moons in the solar system, and more intriguing objects scattered through space from an expert astronomer. Meet at the Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse (1990 N Commerce St.). Registration and non-refundable payment required by 5pm the day before the event. Personal boats are not allowed in all our paddling programs.
