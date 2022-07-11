Fire at scrap metal facility in Big Bend, no injuries

Dec. 21, 1936 - July 12, 2022. Darlene Ruth Wolf (nee Welch) “Mitzi” age 85 of the Town of Hartford passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Gardens of Hartford. Mitzi was born December 21, 1936 in Merrill to Mamie (nee Lentz) and Arthur Welch. She graduated University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in primary education. She was united in marriage to Donald H. Wolf in June 1959, at the Basilica of Holy Hill in Hubertus. Mitzi taught at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, retiring after nearly 35 years. She enjoyed getting together a couple times a year with the retired schoolteachers of Germantown, book clubs, and being a member of the Women’s Guild at Divine Savior Lutheran Church in Hartford where she was a longtime devoted member. Mitzi lived on Pike Lake in Hartford where she cherished many years of friendship with neighbors that became lifelong friends.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO