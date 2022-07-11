ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento activating cooling center for excessive heat

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to the excessive heat in the Sacramento area on Monday, the City of Sacramento will open the Outreach and Engagement Center as a cooling center so people can escape the heat.

According to a news release from the City of Sacramento, the Outreach and Engagement Center will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The center can hold up to 50 people at a time including a space for pets and other belongings. Guests can enjoy snacks, water, and can recharge their devices while cooling down.

The news release also said that Sacramento Public Libraries and Sacramento community centers are open during regular business hours and can be used as another way for people to escape the heat.

Since the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures under 100 degrees for the rest of the week, Sacramento will be monitoring the weather closely and activating the Outreach and Engagement Center as needed.

In a news release from the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance, they announced that they have opened their offices to serve as cooling centers for both Monday and Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All community members are welcome and masks will be provided to all visitors. Department of Human Assistance cooling centers will be at the DHA Annex at 1725 28 th Street, the DHA Customer Service Center at 5747 Watt Avenue, and the DHA Customer Service Center on Florin Road.

