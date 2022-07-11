US Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty for accused Terre Haute cop killer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The US Attorney's Office filed a notice that it would not seek capital punishment against Shane Meehan. Meehan was...www.wthitv.com
this is beside the point he took a man's and it was a police officer at that he was a very important man in this town and he was loved by his family and friends
