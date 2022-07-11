ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ermonela Jaho, Lisette Oropesa, Sondra Radvanovsky, Javier Camarena Headline My Opera Player’s Opera Week

By David Salazar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Teatro Real de Madrid’s My Opera Player is in the midst of its Opera Week showcase in which several opera performances are available to stream through July 17 for subscribers. Audiences can check out “Tosca” with Sondra...

Marina Rebeka, Carmela Remigio, Francesco Meli & Maria Josè Siri Lead Teatro Carlo Felice’s 2022-23 Season

The Teatro Carlo Felice has announced its 2022-23 Season. Berlioz’s “Béatrice et Bénedict” is set to star Julien Behr, Giorgio Misseri, Benedetta Torre, Francesca Benitez, Cecilia Molinari, and Sofia Koberidze. Donato Renzetti conducts the production by Damiano Michieletto. Performance Dates: Oct. 28-Nov. 6, 2022. Rossini’s...
L2 Artists Signs Three New Musicians

L2 Artists has announced that they have signed three new artists to their roster of performers: conductor Louis Lohraseb, soprano Susanne Burgess, and mezzo Amanda Lynn Bottoms. Debuting at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma in 2019, Lohraseb has conducted symphonic and operatic works with the Komische Oper Berlin, Semperoper Dresden,...
Opera Stars Speak Out on Blackface in Arena di Verona’s ‘Aida’

Following a performance of “Aida” at the Arena di Verona on July 8, several opera singers are calling out Anna Netrebko for the use of blackface. Jamie Barton took to Twitter and said, “It’s been a long day and I’m hella tired, but I’m not too tired to say that BLACKFACE IS, AND ALWAYS WAS DISGUSTINGLY WRONG. (Whyyy is this even a question?? How is this not obvious?!) Anna Netrebko and Arena di Verona, do better. It’s seriously not that hard.”
Time Out Global

Michael Sheen will star in this momentous production as part of the Sydney Opera House’s 50th anniversary celebrations

Acclaimed Welsh actor and producer Michael Sheen will star as Salieri in a gripping new Australian-exclusive production of Peter Shaffer’s Tony and Academy Award-winning masterpiece Amadeus at the Sydney Opera House. Portraying the glorious artistic rivalry of two great classical composers – Salieri and Mozart – the show is...
Salzburg Festival Unveils Jonas Kaufmann & Diana Damrau Recital Program

The Salzburg Festival announced that Diana Damrau and Jonas Kaufmann will each perform a recital as part of the 2022 festival. Kauffman’s recital takes place first on August 7 at 3:30 pm at the Großes Festspielhaus. His program features the music of Beethoven to early 20th-century works by Strauss and Mahler. They will close the concert with a collection of pieces by Liszt..
Daily Beast

Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Into the Woods’ Is Sheer, Moving Magic on Broadway

Well, it would be a bit awkward if the New York City Center Encores! production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods, opening on Broadway tonight (St. James Theatre, to August 21), was not as wonderful as the original production of only two months ago. Fortunately, with a few cast changes, this remains a shimmeringly gorgeous production, directed with such care and flair by Lear deBessonet—and the best tribute imaginable to the master himself, who died aged 91 last November.
Salzburg Festival Announces Program & Cast Changes

The Salzburg Festival has announced a few alterations to its upcoming schedule including program updates and cast changes. The Festival taking place July 18 through August 31 will now hold its Opening Ceremony on July 26 at 11 am at the Felsenreitschule. Additions to this program include Mendelssohn Bartholdy’s “Verleih...
Grimeborn Opera Festival to Complete The Ring Cycle in August

Arcola Theatre and Hackney Empire have announced the full cast and creatives for the conclusion of Wagner’s Ring Cycle, in Graham Vick’s and Jonathan Dove’s innovative reduction. The double bill of “Siegfried” and “Götterdämmerung” will take place this summer at Hackney Empire with performances on August 6...
Bayreuth Festival Experiencing Rising COVID Cases

Opera Magazine is reporting that COVID cases are on the rise at the Bayreuth Festival. The publication is reporting that “among the high number of COVID cases hitting artists and staff at Bayreuth’s ⁦Festival include Ring Cycle conductor Pietari Inkinen, who is isolating.”. As a result, Cornelius...
Variety

Cat Power to Cover Bob Dylan’s Entire 1966 ‘Royal Albert Hall’ Show at That Venue

Click here to read the full article. Cat Power has announced plans to visit London’s Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 6 to recreate Bob Dylan’s so-called “Royal Albert Hall concert” in its entirety… regardless of whether the historic 1966 concert that was bootlegged under that moniker actually took place there. The artist, also known as Chan Marshall, is currently touring behind an album of cover songs, but this performance will mark the only appearance where she’ll devote herself strictly to Dylan. “When I finally got the opportunity to play the Royal Albert Hall, it was a no brainer,” she said in...
Amarillo Symphony Announces New Music Director

Texas’ Amarillo Symphony has announced its Music Director. Following a competitive field and months of concerts trying out conductors, the orchestra selected George Henry Jackson as its new music director. The conductor will begin his post in September leading the company’s Centenary year in 2023-24. Jackson is currently...
Welsh National Opera 2021-22 Review: Migrations

Despite consecutive days of rain, on a cloudy and grayish evening of June 29, 2022, Welsh National Opera staged the premiere of Will Todd’s mammoth production “Migrations,” a highly intricate and imbricated work of six narratives conjoined by a singular theme. Judging by the size of the crowd, this opera’s importance was understood by those who attended and the global community. The work brought attention to the experiences of immigrants, their treatment through history, and the sociopolitical transgressions of the current decade. Opera has, for so long, alluded inadvertently to the present world without having direct connections made. In this opera-cum-reflection, we see and hear the troubling world outside on the operatic stage and face the disturbing reality of minorities and those seeking freedom daily.
Pitchfork

Tyshawn Sorey Trio

Tyshawn Sorey is a renowned drummer, known for accompanying artists such as Vijay Iyer, Steve Lehman, and John Zorn, but over the past decade, he has made increasing critical waves for his work as a composer and bandleader, creating vivid landscapes for players and listeners to inhabit. With his latest album, Mesmerism, Sorey continues branching out, with a collection of six covers performed by a newly-formed piano trio. Instead of deconstructing the songs, he approaches each composition with reverence. Staying mostly faithful to the spirit of the originals, Mesmerism aligns itself with Bill Evans’ piano trio albums or Duke Ellington’s collaboration with Max Roach and Charles Mingus on Money Jungle.
Los Angeles Times

Review: ‘West Side Story’ gets a unique and vital orchestral upgrade at the Hollywood Bowl

Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film version of “West Side Story” hasn’t won over everyone, but it did receive its fair share of critical raves and multiple nominations (if few actual wins) from all the institutions that get into the awards act. Were there an Oscar for best choreography on the screen, Justin Peck would have walked away with it in an instant.
Opera San José Announces 2022-23 Resident Artists

Opera San José has announced its 2022-23 resident company. The artists include Zhengyi Bai (Tenor), Darren Drone (Baritone), Megan Esther Grey (Contralto), Rene Orth (Composer-in-Residence), Maria Natale (Soprano), and Natalia Santaliz (Soprano); Tara Branham (Director), Eugene Brancoveau (Baritone), and Nikola Printz (Mezzo-soprano), return for another season. These artists will...
