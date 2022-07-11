Ermonela Jaho, Lisette Oropesa, Sondra Radvanovsky, Javier Camarena Headline My Opera Player’s Opera Week

Despite consecutive days of rain, on a cloudy and grayish evening of June 29, 2022, Welsh National Opera staged the premiere of Will Todd’s mammoth production “Migrations,” a highly intricate and imbricated work of six narratives conjoined by a singular theme. Judging by the size of the crowd, this opera’s importance was understood by those who attended and the global community. The work brought attention to the experiences of immigrants, their treatment through history, and the sociopolitical transgressions of the current decade. Opera has, for so long, alluded inadvertently to the present world without having direct connections made. In this opera-cum-reflection, we see and hear the troubling world outside on the operatic stage and face the disturbing reality of minorities and those seeking freedom daily.

