Over the next couple of weeks, we will break down the depth chart for each Chargers position. Today, the focus is on how the offensive line will look heading into 2022. Slater was phenomenal as a rookie, earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team, a Pro Bowl selection, and second-team All-Pro. His 83.6 overall PFF grade was 8th best in the league among tackles, just behind three-time All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk. Barring injury, the second-year pro should once again excel while protecting Justin Herbert’s blindside and could be in the conversation as one of the best five tackles in the entire league.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO