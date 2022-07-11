ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellbrook, OH

1 taken to hospital after crash involving motorized scooter in Bellbrook

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05K7R5_0gbxsXW600
(Wsfurlan/Getty Images)

BELLBROOK — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorized scooter and vehicle in Bellbrook Monday afternoon.

Greene County dispatch confirmed emergency crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of State Route 725 and Wilmington Pike. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m., according to initial reports.

Dispatch records indicate the crash involved a person on a motorized scooter being struck by a van.

The driver of the scooter was taken to an area hospital. Details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Bellbrook, OH
County
Greene County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
Greene County, OH
Accidents
WHIO Dayton

Eaton man hit, killed on US 35 identified

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A Eaton man is dead after being hit by a car in Beavercreek Twp. earlier this month. Kurtis Brown, 31, was identified as the man who died July 1 after being hit by a car on US 35, according to a crash report. The incident was...
EATON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Motorized Scooter#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting in the 2400 block of Oakridge Drive. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m., according to initial reports. >> VIDEO: Sheriff cameras capture aftermath of...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was injured after a crash in Dayton Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash in the 100 block of North James H. McGee Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. >> VIDEO: Sheriff cameras capture aftermath of deadly...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 people safely escape house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Three people who were forced to evacuate a house fire Thursday evening in the 1600 block of East Lindsey Avenue are OK, Miamisburg Fire District Chief Jim Baber said. The cause of the fire, believed to have started in the kitchen, remains under investigation, he said. >>...
MIAMISBURG, OH
iheart.com

Two Die in Jeep Crash Near Greenfield

Two died in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Greenfield. The Highway Patrol reports that at about 11am Tuesday, 75-year-old Francis Brown of Greenfield was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee southwest on State Route 138. He failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree. He and 73-year-old Linda Brown of...
GREENFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHIO Dayton

CareFlight responds to crash in Miami County; 3 injured

MIAMI COUNTY — Three people were taken to the hospital, including one flown by CareFlight, after a crash in Miami County Tuesday evening. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of SR 41 and West Sugar Grove Road. The crash was reported around 6 p.m., according to initial reports.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Police are at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Gholson Avenue and Reading Road. Police say that one person...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

2 taken to hospital after Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Miami County. According to Miami County Dispatch, a vehicle and a dump truck crashed near the 5600 block of North Rangeline Road around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. According to crews at the scene,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

No reported injuries in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Everyone has been evacuated from a residential fire in Dayton that happened Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire came in around 5 a.m. for a residential fire at 817 Marvine Ave. Everyone was evacuated and there are no...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of a vehicle crash with injuries in Jacksonburg

JACKSONBURG, Ohio — Butler County first responders are on scene of a motorcycle crash with a potentially serious injury, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Dispatchers confirmed a single motorcycle crash on Jacksonburg Road at Tolbert Road. Air Care...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Beavercreek man dies trying to rescue drowning child

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) –  The body of a Beavercreek man was found in Lake Michigan after he attempted to rescue a drowning child. According to our partners at WOOD-TV, 33-year-old Anthony Diehl was attempting to save a 7-year-old boy who was drowning at South Haven’s North Beach. Diehl then disappeared in the water. Authorities presumed […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy