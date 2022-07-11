1 taken to hospital after crash involving motorized scooter in Bellbrook

(Wsfurlan/Getty Images)

BELLBROOK — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorized scooter and vehicle in Bellbrook Monday afternoon.

Greene County dispatch confirmed emergency crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of State Route 725 and Wilmington Pike. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m., according to initial reports.

Dispatch records indicate the crash involved a person on a motorized scooter being struck by a van.

The driver of the scooter was taken to an area hospital. Details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

