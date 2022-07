Can you imagine an 18 year old man from Chicago showing up at your residence with gifts and flowers, wanting to meet your 11 year old daughter? Scary thought, isn't it?. Well that's what happened over the 4th of July weekend according to FOX 9 News An 18 year old man from Chicago had evidently been conversing over the internet with an 11 year old girl. Well, he decided to take it all a step further and travel to Big Lake to meet this girl.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO