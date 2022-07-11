ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Elections Commission silent on ballot dropbox ruling

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The people who manage Wisconsin’s elections are silent about the new ruling that bans ballot drop boxes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission instead says it is waiting until after a Tuesday meeting to, perhaps, comment on the ruling then. “The Wisconsin Elections Commission is...

voiceofalexandria.com

Milwaukee County leaders to send ballot drop box resolution to lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Milwaukee’s Democratic leaders put their frustrations over the end of ballot drop boxes in a resolution and may send it off to state lawmakers. Milwaukee County Supervisors Felesia Martin, Willie Johnson Jr., Ryan Clancy, Steven Shea, and Peter Burgelis all signed on to a resolution condemning the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision that state law doesn’t allow for ballot drop boxes.
empowerwisconsin.org

Lawless left strikes again in Wisconsin

There is an expectation that government officials will follow and enforce the law, even if they personally don’t like it. Our democratic society cannot function otherwise. Unfortunately, over the past few years, public officials have increasingly allowed their personnel feelings interfere with their official responsibilities, and it’s having a destabilizing effect on society. The most recent example involves abortion.
Washington Examiner

No, Wisconsin won't save Trump

NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.
spectrumnews1.com

City lobbyists for Milwaukee can now push lawmakers to repeal state's abortion ban

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee wants to send a message to Madison as the city's Common Council voted to push lawmakers to repeal the state's abortion ban. Lobbyists for the City of Milwaukee can now lobby lawmakers in the Wisconsin Legislature to repeal the state's abortion ban from 1849 after the Common Council voted 10-1, with two members excused, in favor of an abortion rights resolution Tuesday morning.
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin at the center of the Jan. 6 conspiracy

On the eve of the next Jan. 6 House committee hearing, which begins at noon Central Time on Tuesday, the Defend Democracy Project, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting efforts to undermine elections, held a virtual press briefing focused on Wisconsin’s central role in the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Joins 20 States Calling For Regulations On Ghost Guns

Wisconsin is joining 20 other states calling for federal regulations on so-called “ghost guns.”. In a news release, Attorney General Josh Kaul says treating those homemade weapons that don’t require background checks just like other firearms with “make communities safer.”. People would have to pass a background...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A pregnancy, a phone call, a canceled appointment: A Wisconsin woman’s abortion journey after Roe’s overturn

MADISON, Wis. — A positive pregnancy test comes with strong emotions: excitement, fear, confusion. For 24-year-old Nicole in June, it was shock. “I couldn’t believe it. I probably took like three tests and then I also went to the doctor and got a blood test.” Nicole–whose real name is being concealed out of safety and privacy concerns–is starting grad school...
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Assembly Majority Leader Resigns

(Terry Bell, WRN) A key Republican leader in the Wisconsin Assembly is leaving office early. Majority Leader Jim Steineke announced in January that he won’t seek reelection. Now he says he’ll resign on July 27th, rather than serve out the rest of his term. He says it makes sense to move on with his plans since lawmakers have no business scheduled until the next session in January.
voiceofalexandria.com

‘A hammer in search of a nail’: AG candidate prosecutes eligible voters for address snafus

Jamie Wells of Fond du Lac, Wis., is among five local residents charged with felony election fraud for using a UPS Store address to register to vote. The prosecutor is Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, a Republican running for attorney general on a platform that includes being tough on election fraud. One critic calls it an “abuse” of prosecutorial discretion. Wells is seen June 2, 2022 at her attorney’s office in Appleton, Wis. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)
wizmnews.com

More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
voiceofalexandria.com

Conservatives exploring legislation to block out-of-state abortions, stop medicinal abortions in Wisconsin

While the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down its landmark Roe v. Wade decision may leave Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban the law of the land, efforts are already underway exploring additional restrictions in the state, including potential legislation to prevent residents from seeking an abortion in neighboring states where the procedure remains legal.
voiceofalexandria.com

Election administration explained: How absentee voting works

The major questions: How is each ballot associated with a particular voter so that double voting is prevented? And how is the secrecy of the ballot preserved? Photo by Tony Webster. This is part of an occasional series on election administration. Read part 1, “Who does what?” Part 2, “Who...
