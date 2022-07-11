ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Call 311 to clear debris from July 5 storms, City says

By Lydia Reuille
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents who are still dealing with debris from the July 5 storms can call 311 this week to request help from cleaning crews, the City of Fort Wayne announced Monday. Residents are asked to...

State Road 9 in Huntington County to close for bridge repairs

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing State Road 9 between W 800 N and W 900 N for bridge maintenance work. Crews will begin working on or after July 18, with work expected to last until mid-August. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
$32 Million In Bonds Approved For Riverfront Development By City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council has approved over $32 millon in bonds for Riverfront Development. According to The Journal Gazette, the city can sell $32 million in bonds to finance the second phase of downtown riverfront development after receiving Fort Wayne City Council’s support. The $32 million in revenue bonds will cover the costs of construction for the second phase of riverfront development, along with the acquisition of the Pepsi facility across the St Marys River from Promenade Park. The second phase will focus on developing the land along the north side of the St. Marys River from Ewing Street to Clinton Street. The phase also includes developing the land on the river’s south side to connect Promenade Park and Headwaters Park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CTN opens new garage to serve east Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Community Transportation Network is expanding resources for southeast Fort Wayne and east Allen County with a new garage housing 18 more transit vans. Now up and running, the 15,000-square-foot Memmer Family Garage helps the network save time and fuel costs to serve riders efficiently...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
60 unit apartment complex begins development in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
GOSHEN, IN
Growing concerns over grass ordinance

VAN WERT — On Wednesday, July 11, the Van Wert City Council voted to suspend city ordinance 98.02, which mandated that grass within the city be a max height of six inches. David Stinnett, Second Ward Councilman and Director of the Properties and Equipment Committee, made a motion to suspend the ordinance until the city was in compliance regarding its own properties.
VAN WERT, OH
Volunteers spend the day cleaning 11 FWCS buildings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Employees from seven local businesses spent Thursday cleaning, painting, and landscaping 11 Fort Wayne Community School buildings as a part of a Special Day of Caring. A Special Day of Caring is hosted by United Way of Allen County. The goal of the volunteers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
When the Three Rivers Festival was THE thing to do

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It might be hard to imagine 250,000 people along the banks of the St. Joe River to watch as 450 rafts float by. Tony Richards, former WMEE morning co-host and program director, shared his memories of when the Three Rivers Festival was THE thing to do.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Summer Blast: THIS Friday in Paulding!

The 2022 Summer Blast in downtown Paulding is set for THIS Friday, July 15th from 4:00-10:00 p.m. This event is sponsored annually b CoRP (Community Revitalizing Paulding). Food and games begin at 4:00 p.m., The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. Live entertainment by Kaitlyn Schmit and The Move at 7:30 p.m. And fireworks (sponsored by Cooper Farms and Paulding County Area Foundation) will conclude the evening at 10:00 p.m.
PAULDING, OH
1 killed in early morning accident

CELINA - A 62-year-old Celina man died Monday following a two-vehicle accident at about 6:59 a.m. on South Main Street near the Celina Rotary Lighthouse. Jeffrey Buschor was taken to a local hospital after the accident and later pronounced dead, per a Celina Police Department news release. A Celina police officer was fueling a patrol car at the Shell gas station near Logan Street when he observed a 2020 white Lincoln sedan accelerate rapidly to what appeared to be a speed over 50 mph, the release states.
CELINA, OH
8825 Hessen Cassel Road, Adams, Allen County, IN, 46816

Back on the market, no fault of seller. Country living but just close enough to city limits to enjoy all the amenities that Fort Wayne has to offer in regards to major shopping and restaurants. This charming Cape Cod offers 3 bedrooms and 1 recently updated full bath on the main level with 2 spacious bedrooms on the second level. The owners suite on the second level offers a large jetted tub with pedestal sink and standup shower and walk in closet. The second bedroom features 2 extremely large closets with lots of storage space. The deck on the front extends the entire width of the home. Entry from the front door enters through a cozy foyer that opens up to a living / dining room combination. Details are not missed in this home with the beautiful chandelier that hangs in the dining room along with built in corner cabinets, original hardwood floors and glass door knobs. The space and storage doesn't end here. There is also a partially finished basement which includes a pool table. The basement offers additional storage as well. There is 1 car detached garage along with a 2 car detached garage. The only thing missing in this home is you!!
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Large-Scale Exercises Planned This Week at 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne and Allen County residents may notice an increase in activity and loud noises this week as the 122nd Fighter Wing Blacksnakes conducts large-scale readiness exercises. The exercises are scheduled to go until July 15, the Blacksnakes said. According to our partners in news at ABC21, Airmen will be practicing wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear to ensure readiness for operating in a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear-compromised environment. Part of the exercise will include loud noises like sirens, the 122nd said, but there is no cause for concern.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Jehl wins the battle, ratepayer war unfolding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since the disaster that was Red River Waste Solutions, Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl has been trying to get money back into the pockets of the customers who’ve been dealing with late or completely missed pick-ups for years. Jehl’s called the ratepayers “longsuffering” in the past.
FORT WAYNE, IN
A Claypool resident was killed in a crash in Kosciusko County

A Claypool resident was killed in a crash in Kosciusko County. The collision happened early Saturday morning, July 9, on County Road 750-West, near State Road 14. Reports indicate that a 2004 Cadillac S-R-X was traveling northbound , then went off the road, and rolled several times. Two passengers were...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
One dead in LaGrange Co. motorcycle crash

TOPEKA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two Shipshewana 18-year-olds were involved in a crash Monday afternoon, with one of them dying at the scene. Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department were called to 9455 W 700 S, in Topeka, just before 2:30 p.m., the department says. Investigators...
TOPEKA, IN
‘Someone is still here loving them’: Autopsy techs receive blankets for children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bethany Wagner knew three children were on their way. The twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister were boarding a school bus when they were struck and killed by a woman in a truck who ignored the stop arm. Wagner, the senior forensic autopsy technician for the Fort Wayne-based Forensic Pathology Consultants, quickly received word of that January 2018 crash in Fulton County and also that her company would be handling the autopsies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Van Wert County Sheriff's Office Activity Log for 7/13/22

7/14/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
City police, fire and YMCA to kick off mentorship program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both the Fort Wayne police and fire departments, along with the YMCA and the Children’s Health Collaborative are working to develop a mentorship program focused on elementary school children. The Rise Together Youth Mentorship program will run for nine months throughout the school...
FORT WAYNE, IN

