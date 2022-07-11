Jacksonville police identify child found in Lackawanna neighborhood

Child who needs to be identified JSO seeking identity of child. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Off)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 5:22 p.m.: The child has been identified and reunited with family members.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has located a child between the age of 10 and 12 in the area of McDuff Avenue and Strickland Street.

JSO is seeking anyone who can identify her so she can be reunited with her family.

If you know her, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

