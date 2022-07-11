ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Alexandria Fire Department responds to structure fire on Orchard Street

By KALB Digital Team
kalb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is aware that the Alexandria Fire...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

KTBS

Suspicious vehicle call leads to weekend rescue of lost Provencal man suffering from heat exhaustion

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The possible heat-related death of an archaeological worker Monday in the Kisatchie National Forest isn't the only call Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies have made in recent days attributed to scorching temperatures. Saturday, deputies rescued a Provencal man who suffered from heat exhaustion while searching for arrowheads near...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Unbuckled Eunice Child Dies in Vehicle Crash

An 8-year-old girl lost her life on Tuesday as the unbuckled child died in a vehicle crash in Acadia Parish. The crash happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 91 near Arpent Lane. Louisiana State Police say Mazey Guidry of Eunice was riding in the front seat of a...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Ball man arrested for ATV theft

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Ball has been arrested following a report of a stolen ATV from the Duncan Road and Esler Field Road area. Vance Paul Manuel, Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy. According to the Rapides...
BALL, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Lane Closure: LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish

Control Sections 115-01 & 115-02 The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, (DOTD), advises the public that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, construction will begin on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish. This work will begin after the intersection of LA 485 and Mallard Hill Road at log mile 3.212 and proceed northeast for 1.297 miles to near the intersection of LA 485 and Gooche Bayou Road at log mile 2.822 in Allen.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Power companies restore power following overnight storm

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power companies are still tracking a few customers that are without power this morning, July 14, 2022. Most of the remaining outages are in Beauregard Parish. Beauregard Electric Company is tracking the following outages:. Beauregard Parish - 32 Vernon Parish - 45.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria traffic stop leads to firearms, narcotics seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 11th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) K-9 Units along with RPSO Crime Suppression Units were patrolling the Lee Street area when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33 of Alexandria, refused to stop and led deputies on a high speed pursuit throughout the south Alexandria area. The suspect finally decided to pull over in the Timothy Street area and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies discovered that there were also two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, an adult and young child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report July 12-13, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Annmarie Higginbotham, age 57, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine) and one count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility. Bond has not been set and Higginbotham remains in the VPSO jail.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Multiple Alexandria residents await their utility bill

A familiar face was shown on national television this week when Ball native Ben Waites performed on America’s Got Talent. Glenmora family finds Pennsylvania soldier’s WWII-era dog tag in front yard. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Glenmora family unearthed a piece of history last week in their...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RADE makes multiple arrests in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) made several recent arrests within the parish. Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with: expired license plate, flight from an officer-aggravated, possession CDS I 2-28 grams, two counts of possession CDS II 2-28 grams, three counts of possession CDS II with intent with child 12 yrs or younger present, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, firearm possession by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, three counts contempt of court and a parole violation.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Fairfield Sun Times

Archaeological worker collapses and dies in Kisatchie National Forest

NATCHITOCHES, La. - A 24-year-old archaeological worker for Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts collapsed and died from a sudden medical emergency Monday afternoon in the Kisatchie National Forest, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities responded to reports of a hiker possibly suffering from heat exhaustion or a stroke on...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 30th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lee Street near Dallas Street for a traffic violation. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Delvin Raynard Gipson, 45 of Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KATC News

Crash leaves eight-year-old dead in Acadia Parish, State Police say

An eight-year-old Eunice girl has died in a Tuesday morning crash, troopers say. Mazey Guidry died in the 10 a.m. crash on La. 91 near Arpent Lane, troopers say. The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Guidry was a front seat passenger in a pick-up truck that ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a culvert and overturned, troopers say.
cenlanow.com

Pursuit ends with arrest, meth seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Beginning in the early months of 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents have been investigating complaints of distribution of methamphetamine in large quantities in the Rapides Parish area. Through their investigation, Agents were able to identify Kendrick Demon Tate as the suspect. From their investigation, Agents established sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Tate.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

RADE Agents make arrest in fentanyl distribution case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Beginning in March of 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents opened a narcotic distribution investigation due to several anonymous complaints Fentanyl sales in the Alexandria area. Agents began their investigation and were able to identify Barnabas Paul Goins as the suspect. Through their investigation,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

