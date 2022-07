BMW and Tesla are tearing down or remodeling buildings in the former Toys R Us and Orchard Hardware buildings.Two new luxury car dealerships are expected to change the landscape of Southwest Cascade Avenue in Tigard, as BMW and Tesla dealerships make preparations to build or remodel facilities along the roadway. Interest in that part of town has been high over the last few years. Just last summer, Tigard amended its municipal code to allow car dealerships in the area. That was all part of revamping the Washington Square Regional Center plan, which will allow for a variety of unique...

TIGARD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO