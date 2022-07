Veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is still in the hunt for a new team, but a report says he has at least three interested parties. The Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Raiders have shown at least some interest in Suh, according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today. Suh is expected to wait until close to the start of training camp to make a decision on a new team.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO