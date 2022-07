EAST LANSING, MI. — Broadleaf helleborine (Epipactis helleborine) is quickly becoming a problem for lawns and gardeners this spring and summer. We have had multiple samples submitted to Michigan State University Plant and Pest Diagnostics. This plant is in the orchid family, Orchidaceae, and is sometimes referred to as a “weedy” orchid. It was intentionally introduced from Europe and is spreading throughout Michigan in lawns, flower beds and along driveways. According to Voss’s "Michigan Flora," roots and seeds of helleborine obtained from New York were intentionally planted in Niles, Michigan (Berrien County) in 1891. It was noted to be widely established in the Niles area by 1919. It is not known whether any other plants discovered throughout Michigan were derived from this population.

