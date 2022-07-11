ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

In Focus: Talib Kweli at Alive at 5

By Jarron Childs
NYS Music
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal hip-hop was on display at the latest Alive at 5 in Albany on Thursday, July 7. Talib Kweli, one-half of hip-hop duo Black Star, was greeted to a warm reception on Thursday. Kweli’s large audience consisted of many who probably grew up listening to 90s styled hip-hop/rap. Backed by the...

