In Focus: Talib Kweli at Alive at 5

He is regarded by many as the most legendary artist in Country music history you can relive their live concert experience at a special tribute show in Albany this fall. Of course, I am talking about the one and only Man In Black, Johnny Cash. What made Johnny so special and so unique as an artist? Well, that unmistakable voice, the truth and honesty in his songs, and his unmatched storytelling ability through song are the important elements that come to mind. From "Walk The Line" to "A Boy Named Sue" to "Ring of Fire," and so many more, Johnny's songs have been the soundtrack for generations of Country fans and will continue to be forever. Everything about Johnny was truly authentic, which is why he was so beloved.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO