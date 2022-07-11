Paul G. Richardson, MD, Highlights Benefits of Continuous Lenalidomide Maintenance Vs ASCT in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma
At 2022 ASCO, Paul G. Richardson, MD, dives into results of the DETERMINATION study, which examined triplet therapy with lenalidomide plus either lenalidomide maintenance until progression or autologous stem transplantation in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Paul G. Richardson, MD,...www.cancernetwork.com
