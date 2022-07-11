ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

How one central Ohio shelter helps domestic violence survivors

By Jonathan Jackson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUNne_0gbxp0pF00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Local domestic violence shelters are speaking out after two people died Monday in a domestic violence-related incident in Groveport.

“We have staff there all the time, 24 hours a day, to answer the phones and to provide services to individuals,” said Lillian Howard, director of clinical and supportive services at LSS Choices for victims of domestic violence.

Ohio pregnancy lawsuit bill will hold ‘deadbeat dads accountable,’ pro-life group says

Over the past few years, Howard said cases of domestic violence have gone up. From July 2020 to June 2021, 131 Ohioans died from a domestic-violence-related incident, a 20% increase from the year before, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

“We’re also seeing an increase in number of people that are wanting to get services, whether they’re involved in a domestic violence relationship or they’re not involved in that relationship,” Howard said.

While LSS Choices encourages victims or survivors of domestic violence to reach out, Howard said she urges loved ones or family members to be on the lookout for signs of abuse.

Melt Bar and Grilled shutting down in Short North after ‘9 great years’

“One of the things that family members typically when I talk to them, that’s one of the things that they talk about is that, ‘I’m no longer able to really talk to that person because this individual is controlling every aspect of that victim’s lives,'” Howard said.

Friends or co-workers can be just as helpful, she said, by speaking up about signs of domestic violence.

“You notice that that person’s either calling off a lot or if they’re coming in, they’re kind of having these bruises on their body, but they’re saying things like, ‘I fell into a door,’ ‘I fell downstairs,’ so you start noticing that,” said Howard.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, visit LSS Choices .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio nonprofit provides 80,000 diapers a month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With inflation hitting an all-time high, mothers are having to pay more than ever before for necessities like food, diapers, and baby wipes. To help combat the need, a non-profit, Bottoms Up Diaper Bank, is working to provide diapers to families across Central Ohio at no cost.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man found with multiple gunshot wounds

Columbus police heard gunfire and found a man shot Thursday morning. How Military service members can avoid online shopping …. Otterbein and Antioch Universities announce new collaboration. Otterbein University and Antioch University team …. Franklin County tops Ohio with 6,800 uninsured drivers. “Bottoms Up” providing diapers to families in Central...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stabbing in Columbus sends 1 to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A stabbing Thursday morning at a local gas station has sent one person to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told NBC4 the stabbing happened at 2:45 a.m. when two men at a Shell location got in a fight. A photo taken at the scene showed officers, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
City
Groveport, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Weather Meteorologist Ben Gelber

Judge finds Columbus police officer not guilty for …. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announces location …. Two bodies found, homicide detectives called to the …. Get out and do something in central Ohio: July 15-17 Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more …. Are guns allowed at the Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

PJ Coon gets 3 years prison after Nelsonville death

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who handed Bryan Kyle Bridgeman the gun that, according to the coroner’s ruling, Bridgeman used to commit suicide has been sentenced to three years in prison. Paul Joseph Coon, Jr. (PJ) appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to enter a guilty plea to an indictment charging […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Lss#Lss Choices#Ohioans
WHIO Dayton

‘She had everything in the world going for her’: Dad of OSU student talks about overdose death

COLUMBUS — A father of an Ohio State University student is speaking out about the overdose death of his 21-year daughter, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus. “She’s 21 years old, how can she go into cardiac arrest? That’s impossible,” Rich Iller said of his reaction to the late-night phone call he received in May concerning his daughter Tiffany.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Equitas reopens one day after receiving threats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local healthcare facility reopened up Tuesday after having to shut down Monday due to a security threat. Columbus police are investigating a series of threatening and credible phone calls to Equitas Health’s Columbus office. According to 911 calls released by police, the suspect threatened to shoot an employee at the office.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University issues warning after burglary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is asking for help identifying two suspects in an aggravated burglary on campus. OSU police said the suspects entered a campus residence hall Tuesday using a method known as tailgating, where a person enters a doorway after another without using a key or access code. The two […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 2 men found dead inside east Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after two men were found dead inside an east side home Thursday afternoon. According to police, a caregiver showed up to the residence in the 900 block of Kelton Avenue around 12:45 p.m. looking for their client. The caregiver...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy