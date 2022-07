Burlington, VT — The Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals ratified a new contract for UVM Medical Center nursing staff. Back in February, the UVM Medical Center and the nurses union accepted a proposal to increase salaries by 10 percent that month, far in advance of when staff would usually see wage increases at the beginning of the fiscal year. Now that the new contract has been ratified, staff can expect another 10 percent raise over the next 20 months.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO