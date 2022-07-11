Watch: Shark creates intimidating wake as it approaches anglers

Two families of fishermen were targeting salmon in waters off Norway when they spotted a huge shark heading toward them, creating an intimidating wake.

The anglers remained still and watched in amazement and awe as the shark passed within feet on the starboard side of the boat, showing its massive size.

The encounter occurred July 1 in the Lofoten area, which apparently is known for these kinds of sharks at this time of year.

As daunting as the shark looked, there was no need to fear it, even though it was identified as the second-largest shark species in the world, growing to a maximum length of 45 feet.

It was a brugde, otherwise known as a basking shark, which is a filter feeder that feeds on plankton. It is harmless to humans.

“Amazing and terrifying at the same time,” one commenter on YouTube wrote.

Brugde sharks were observed 149 times last summer and have been observed about 50 times so far this summer, Claudia Junge, a researcher at the Institute of Marine Research told Norway Posts.

The IMR is working to learn more about brugde sharks as “scientists know very little about how the world’s second-largest shark moves in Norwegian waters.”

Photos courtesy of ViralHog.