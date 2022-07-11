ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Recent History Says It's (Pretty Much) Now or Never for Tua

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ASA0_0gbxo7TB00

The Miami Dolphins have set the stage for Tua Tagovailoa to take a big step in his third season, and now it's up to him to take advantage

Tyreek Hill has been full of compliments toward Tua Tagovailoa since he joined the Miami Dolphins in March, but he also threw in a dose of reality during one of his recent podcasts.

“You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick,” Hill said on a recent episode of "It Needed To Be Said." “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”

As we addressed earlier in the offseason, Hill isn't wrong.

The Dolphins likely will have a decision to make after the 2022 season whether to move forward with Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback or look in a different direction.

And one of the reasons is, quite simply, if a quarterback these days hasn't shown to be elite in his first three seasons, it's very likely he'll never be elite (and we can argue over the definition of "elite" all day, but from this end it means a quarterback who can elevate his team beyond the pieces around him).

The hope is that Tagovailoa will become that kind of quarterback for the Dolphins, and the organization has done everything in its power to make it happen, from the hiring of offensive mastermind Mike McDaniel as head coach to the additions of Hill and four-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead.

But there's also no guarantee it's going to happen and it certainly didn't happen in Tagovailoa's first two seasons, which is why the Dolphins still have a long-term question mark at quarterback.

View the original article to see embedded media.

TUA AND RECENT NFL HISTORY

While Pro Bowl selections certainly aren't the end-all, be-all when it comes to juding performance — just start with the fact that Mac Jones was selected last year and Joe Burrow wasn't — they do represent a quick and easy way to measure success.

And when it comes to the Pro Bowl, if you're a first-round pick, recent history suggests that if you don't get selected within your first three seasons, you won't ever get selected.

Using 2010 as a starting point — yes, it's arbitrary, but the game has changed and quarterbacks tend to make a more immediate impact these days — there have been 37 quarterbacks selected in the first round.

Excluding those selected from 2020 on (because they haven't played three full seasons yet), that number goes to 26.

Of those 28 quarterbacks taken in the first round from 2010-19, 16 failed to make the Pro Bowl in any of their first three seasons and 15 of them still are looking for that first Pro Bowl appearance or are out of the NFL entirely.

That list consists of Sam Bradford, Tim Tebow, Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder, Brandon Weeden, E.J. Manuel, Blake Bortles, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota, Paxton Lynch, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Daniel Jones.

On the flip side, look at the undisputed (or at least should be undisputed) elite quarterbacks around the NFL and how quickly they earned that first Pro Bowl invitation.

Patrick Mahomes made his first Pro Bowl in his first season as a starter, as did Tom Brady and Russell Wilson; Aaron Rodgers made his first Pro Bowl in his second season as a starter, as did Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson; Josh Allen made his first Pro Bowl in his third season.

By any measure, Burrow was a Pro Bowl quarterback in his second season in 2021, the only thing missing being the actual sense to select him to the game.

THE TANNEHILL TEST

Going back to the rundown of QBs selected in the first round between 2010-19, the one exception to the rule of no Pro Bowl in the first three seasons meaning no Pro Bowl ever was, of course, the Dolphins' top pick in the 2012 draft — Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill made his first and only Pro Bowl in 2019 in his first season with the Tennessee Titans and his seventh in the NFL (not counting 2017 when he spent the whole year on IR).

But Tannehill never made the Pro Bowl in his six full seasons with Miami as the Dolphins kept hoping he would be able to take that step forward before finally deciding to move on without him.

But even with that one Pro Bowl, there aren't many analysts who ever considered Tannehill to be elite, and it's no stretch to suggest that Tennessee would have moved on from him as well this offseason had it not been for the nasty $38.6 million of dead cap space (according to overthecap.com) it would incur by doing so.

THE BOTTOM LINE FOR TUA

To be sure, there are exceptions to every rule, such as Drew Brees being able to succeed in the NFL as a shorter quarterback without much running ability, but the law of averages also is pretty clear here.

Sure, there were circumstances for Tagovailoa in his first two seasons that were less than ideal, but at some point he's going to have to deliver.

And that time, based on recent NFL history, has arrived.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Brandon Weeden
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Drew Brees
Yardbarker

Mike McCarthy Will Be Fired in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys have high aspirations for their team. They have talent all over the roster and are the favorites to win their division. While some question some of their roster building, there is one big question that a lot of people. Is Mike McCarthy the right coach for this team? His first couple seasons in Dallas have been met with a lot of criticism of his play calling and his clock management. Pairing these struggles with a difficult schedule and improved division, I wrote a week ago about the risk of the Cowboys going first to worst in their division. All of these factors means that Mike McCarthy will be the first coach fired in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Has 1 Dream School: Fans React

Kirk Herbstreit has four boys, all of whom have dreamed of playing college football. Some of the ESPN college football analysts's sons have already fulfilled that dream. Kirk's youngest, Chase, is still in high school, but he hopes of playing college football one day. The quarterback recruit has one dream...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Next step for Deshaun Watson starts this week

The Cleveland Browns got closure and clarity with one quarterback last week and are hoping they are close to getting the same with another this week or next. Browns training camp starts in just over two weeks. Last week, the team moved Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after months of speculation. Cleveland will pay a majority of the contract while Mayfield gave up money to make the deal happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Broncos ownership news

Last month saw the news that the Denver Broncos had been purchased by Rob Walton, the heir to Walmart’s fortune, . Walton bought the team for a whopping $4.65 billion, purchasing it along with his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and son-in-law Greg Penner. This was major news within not...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Heinz Field Renamed: NFL World Reacts

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. According to 93.7 "The Fan's" Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is set to be renamed after 21 years. Per the popular Steelers radio host: "The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday."
PITTSBURGH, PA
RamDigest

Rams Ranked by SI: '12 Teams That Can Actually Win the Super Bowl'

Given the fact that they've actually done it, there is nothing controversial about saying the Los Angeles Rams are a true contender. So Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr, who just produced his annual list of a dozen teams "that can win the Super Bowl,'' isn't trying to be controversial. He's just trying to be accurate.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
541
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy