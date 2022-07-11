ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

National Pool Day: Valley of the Sun offers most pool-related fun

By Kelly Mixer
citysuntimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a heat advisory day as we head for a high of 115 degrees today, July 11, in the Valley of the Sun – perfect for National Swimming Pool Day. Researchers explored which cities cater best to Americans who like to make a splash, literally. As it turns out, most apartment...

www.citysuntimes.com

allaboutarizonanews.com

‘Salad and Go’ Announces Three New Locations in Arizona

The popular growing franchise ‘Salad and Go’ is set to open three more locations in the state within the next couple of weeks. “Opening more stores in these three cities is a testament to the quality and service our teams provide, and it’s the love and support from our customers that allows us to continue serving fresh and affordable food while giving back to our communities,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

June 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

The folks at Bourbon & Bones Chophouse have opened a cocktail lounge adjacent to the mother ship with a tidy menu of sushi, salads, shared plates and desserts. 4222 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, bourbonandbones.com. Café Balkan Authentic European Kitchen. This new restaurant features “home-cooked meals,” including goulash, stuffed cabbage...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona

The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Downtown store ‘inspires’ wholesome food fans

Inspire Farms, Tiffiny Lilley’s thriving organic food and feed business, is really just a homeschool project gone bad. Monty and Blondie, the black and tan chickens roaming the floor of her downtown Mesa shop? A would-be science project for her kids. “I thought ‘great! Cycle of life,’” Lilley said....
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Grocery Store Chain Breaks Super 'Sweet' World Record

An Arizona-based grocery chain has broken a Guinness World Record. ABC 15 reported that Bashas' officially broke the record for the world's largest doughnut mosaic. According to Bashas' officials, the chain started preparing to break the world record on Monday by cutting, frying, and packaging the 14,000 doughnuts that were used. The mosaic was a whopping 900-square-foot recreation of the Bashas' 90th anniversary logo.
ARIZONA STATE
#Swimming Pool#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Single Family Homes#Public Pools#Sun#Americans#Mesa#At19th
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Here Are The 5 Best Public Pools In Arizona

July 11th is National Swimming Pool Day! What better way to celebrate than by taking a dip at one of the state's best public pools? Besides, the latest heat wave that's sweeping the national will surely have everyone searching for ways to cool off. Tripping.com compiled a list of the...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

New round of monsoon weather brought blowing dust, rain and flooding to Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is feeling the impact of another round of monsoon weather that brought blowing dust, rain and flooding. NWS officials issued a number of warnings for the Phoenix area during the afternoon and evening hours, including a Dust Storm Warning. Locations impacted by that warning include a number of Phoenix area cities, such as Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, and Queen Creek.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

Arizona Biltmore Hotel Villa Unit 7154

Beautiful Arizona Biltmore Resort Villa Home - This beautifully remodeled villa is a unique oasis for the discriminating visitor who wants all the amenities of the Arizona Biltmore Resort at his or her disposal with the privacy of a private home. Two Master Suites, each with ensuite bath are on either side of the lovely large great room with dining area and kitchen with new appliances. Guests may have room service at their own expense and housekeeping is available daily or weekly. The resort offers multiple swimming pools/spas, fitness center, spa and salon and, of course, world class dining all within walking distance. Assigned parking and shuttle service available to Biltmore Fashion Park in season. Plenty of guest parking. Rent is $9500/month in high season and $7500/month in the off season months of October and November, sizzling summer rate of $6500 not including utilities applies now through September.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Going to the dogs makes sense at this business

It seems like such a no-brainer, you have to wonder why someone didn’t think of the idea sooner: A cool place for dogs to play when the sun is hot and their coats won’t come off sounds perfect. Spencer Mak and his wife opened the state’s first indoor...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

$480 million dollars on the table for current Mega Millions jackpot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to almost $480 million dollars after no one won last night’s pot. If you take the cash option, $276 million is available to you. There’s been millions of winning tickets since April 15 ranging between $2 to a million dollars, but so far, no one has hit the jackpot. By Friday, the pot could climb all the way up to half a billion dollars. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra visited a local gas station to talk to those trying to snag some tickets in hopes of winning.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

391 acres of land in Glendale sells for $255.3 million

About 391 acres of land in the City of Glendale has been sold for $255.3 million, according to Vizzda. The buyer was QTS Datacenters and the seller was First Industrial Realty Trust. The buyers plan to use the land to develop Camelback 303, a nine-building industrial logistics park. Camelback 303...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Bashas’ breaks world record for largest doughnut mosaic

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley grocer was successful in getting its name on the next edition of the Guinness World Records by making the largest doughnut mosaic at Basha High School. The team at Bashas’ joined Good Morning Arizona with Ian Schwartz to talk about the chain’s landmark anniversary, not to mention the baking skills, patience, and math skills required to make it happen.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Work begins on hotel, retail phases of One Scottsdale

Work has begun on the next phases of One Scottsdale — a 75-acre development that will be the home to a Hilton Home2Suites as well as retail shops, dining destinations and medical offices north of Loop 101. Up first on the to-do list for construction was finalizing the infrastructure...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Fly Bye Nails its Landing at Desert Ridge Marketplace

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s just the best damn Detroit-style pan pizza and oh-so-juicy, crispy chicken tenders to ever hit Arizona, as the much-buzzed-about second location of Sam Fox’s Fly Bye officially lands at Desert Ridge Marketplace on July 14. What started as...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
GLENDALE, AZ

