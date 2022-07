Two dogs said goodbye to their incarcerated trainers Friday morning as they received their diplomas for the Fostering Freedom program at the Bulloch County Jail. These pups are the first to graduate the 8-week program in Bulloch County. Inmates spent most of that time with the dogs training them in basic commands and correcting behaviors that will help them seamlessly settle into the family that adopts them.

