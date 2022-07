There’s an old joke: What’s the difference between broccoli and boogers? You can’t get kids to eat broccoli. There definitely seems to be something about boogers that is simply irresistible to many children. Glance at a group of five or more children, and chances are good that at least one of them will likely have their finger either thrust up their bulging nostril halfway to their brain or poking the flake/chunk/globule sourced from within said nostril into their mouths. Yes, children can be truly disgusting.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO