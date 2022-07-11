'We're The Closest To Them' - Chelsea Defender Ben Chilwell On Next Seasons Premier League Title Battle

Ben Chilwell believes that Chelsea are the most likely team to rival Liverpool and Manchester City in pursuit of the Premier League title next season.

The Blues finished third behind the two stand out side's last season, albeit 18 points off the Reds in second.

Both Pep Guardiola's and Jurgen Klopp's teams have finished as the top two in three of the last four topflight campaigns.

Speaking to the Mirror, Chilwell said: "City and Liverpool have set the bar, for maybe the last five years, which every other team in the league is aspiring to get at.

"Me being a Chelsea player, I’d say we’re the closest to them, and we’re aspiring to get on the same level as them.

Liverpool celebrating their 2019/20 Premier League victory IMAGO / PA Images

"We showed in patches last season that we could compete with them, but it’s that consistency that they’ve shown — they’re not just one season wonders, they’ve done it season-in, season-out for the last five years."

Thomas Tuchel's side were tipped to challenge for the title last season, after they signed Romelu Lukaku for £100million from Inter Milan in 2021.

However, the forwards return to London didn't go as planned, and he was loaned back to Inter last month.

"That’s where we’re trying to get to. We’ve had conversations in the dressing room, as players and with the staff, that consistency is the thing that we now need to [achieve]," Chilwell added.

"We’ve shown we’ve got the talent in the team. We just need to now have that consistency that Liverpool and City have got."

