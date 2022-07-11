Corrections and clarifications
• An editing error led an article to say that tennis player Nick Kyrgios was “the first Australian to play for a major title since Mark Philippoussis in 2003”; he was the first Australian man to do this since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005 ( Nadal runs out of time to open door for Kyrgios , 8 July, p51, turn from p52).
• Our obituary of the theatre director Peter Brook gave the wrong birth name for his mother; she was Ida Judelson, not Jansen (4 July, Journal, p6).
• Other recently amended articles include:
Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .
You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.
