Corrections and clarifications

• An editing error led an article to say that tennis player Nick Kyrgios was “the first Australian to play for a major title since Mark Philippoussis in 2003”; he was the first Australian man to do this since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005 ( Nadal runs out of time to open door for Kyrgios , 8 July, p51, turn from p52).

• Our obituary of the theatre director Peter Brook gave the wrong birth name for his mother; she was Ida Judelson, not Jansen (4 July, Journal, p6).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Shinzo Abe: police admit security ‘problems’ for former PM as election vote begins

Having an abortion made me realise Australia must do more to make it accessible and affordable

‘I need justice’: mother of boy stabbed to death calls for change in UK law

Tories fear Boris Johnson will disrupt smooth transfer of power

Cask of scotch whisky bought for record £16m in private sale

Thomas Tuchel must resist new Chelsea boss Boehly’s desire to reach for the stars

. Canada exempts Russian gas turbine from sanctions amid Europe energy crisis

Railway Children reboot: film explores black GI segregation in 40s Britain

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Letter: Lady Greengross obituary

As well as being an indefatigable campaigner for the rights of older people, Sally Greengross was one of the kindest, most helpful people I have ever met. I experienced this as a young academic attending a major international conference for the first time, in New York. Following my speech on...
