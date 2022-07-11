The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Scene That Ascended TV to a Higher Plane of Gayness

Kids will do anything for likes these days—including backflipping 30 feet off a London landmark into the River Thames. A group of daredevil teens shared a video on Instagram of them jumping off Tower Bridge into the water below. The stunt has already racked up thousands of views and has generated shocked reports in the British media. “We were all buzzing off each other’s hyped-up energy that it almost felt natural,” 18-year-old urban explorer Adam Szaniawski said of the stunt. “The current was strong and it was a difficult swim to try and get out. We thought about the dangers and I’m not encouraging people to do this. It took a lot of mental preparation and training beforehand. All of us had flipped off similar heights before.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO