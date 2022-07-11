ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building Inspectors Are the Reverse Cops of Chicago

By Henry Grabar
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Chicago it’s simply the map. No matter what kind of data you’re looking at, the city’s infamous segregation produces the same results: One thing on the prosperous North Side, another on the poor South and West sides. So it went when the Tulane sociologist Robin...

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Road widths aren’t to blame for Chicago’s racial disparities in speed cam ticketing

Update 7/13/22, 11:15 AM: After publication of this piece, Streetsblog Chicago noticed a couple of minor counting errors in the data analysis – apologies for the oversight. We’ve since triple-checked the data and found our original conclusions still hold: Speed cameras in majority-Black and majority-Latino census tracts are less likely to be located on 4-lane-plus roads than cameras in other census tracts, and most speed cameras in majority-Black tracts are located on streets with only two travel lanes. This post had been updated accordingly. See a full discussion of our methodology at the bottom of this post, and view our data spreadsheet here.
Chicago Defender

The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com

Black-owned company wants to reopen Gresham Save A Lot

CHICAGO - Two years after a Save A Lot closed in Gresham, plans are in the works to reopen the grocery store under new ownership. Ohio-based Yellow Banana wants to run the replacement store under the Save A Lot name through a licensing agreement — something it already is doing at six other former Save A Lot locations in the Chicago area.
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary native opens second radio station in Chicago

With the goal of being a radio station that represents the “voice of the community,” Gary, Indiana native Dinahlynn Biggs, president/CEO of the BIGGS Radio station, recently launched the WCHI Chicago-Indianapolis radio station with a diverse platform offering news, talk and all new hip-hop…something for all generations.
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Giving Out 5,000 Free Bikes Through 2026

CHICAGO — The city is giving away 5,000 free bikes, plus free maintenance and safety equipment over the next four years as part of a new city program. Bike Chicago, a collaboration between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Transportation, will kick off this summer with at least 500 free bikes in the first year of the program, officials said in a press release Monday.
cwbchicago.com

Downtown violence is through the roof, but Chicago’s top cop refuses to talk about it: ‘a divisive conversation’

After another violent weekend in River North about ten months ago, local Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) pleaded with Chicago police leadership to “get this sh*t under control.”. Since then, the Chicago Police Department has restricted nighttime vehicle traffic in some downtown entertainment districts. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has...
wgnradio.com

NW Chicago mourns the loss of a business and community giant

Don Breede had a huge impact on the Portage Park and Jefferson Park communities, and on the retail fish business in Chicago. When a doctor gave Hagen’s Fish Market owner Don Breede a “get your affairs in order” diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, it was expected he had about a year to live. The cancer finally got him this spring–19 years after the diagnosis. Mr. Breede’s daughter, Tammy Jesse, part of the third generation to operate Hagen’s Fish Market in Portage Park, talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the impact her father, and generations before him, had on Chicago’s fresh fish business. And all you need to know about what kind of person Don was is summed up in a story Tammy tells about him in the audio below.
NBC Chicago

Chicago is the 2nd Best City in the World, According to a New List

If you live in the Chicago area, you don't have to travel very far to visit the second-best city in the world, a new list says. According to the 2022 Time Out index, more than 20,000 city-dwellers ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation and more.
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Guaranteed income program begins in Chicago; third party candidates file for ballot access

The taxpayer-funded program in Chicago that gives more than 3,500 households $500 monthly cash payments began Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking another term, said on social media the program's direct cash payments can be transformative to those who need it the most. It’s unclear when a state program for the Metro East area will be implemented as part of the state budget that began this month.
theshadowleague.com

“Rap. Chicago. Violence. She Definitely Hit The Stereotype Triple Double” | Fans Lost It After WNBA Commissioner Deaded Chance The Rapper Concert Due To Potential Gun Violence

The WNBA might have a problem in Chicago after the 2022 All-Star Game last weekend. The normal All-Star Came activities were without the usual outdoor fan engagement activities, but not for the reasons you might think in the age of COVID-19. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert believed that the gun violence...
