Black Bears return home atop Draft League

GRANVILLE, W.Va –

The West Virginia Black Bears return home tonight to to open a six game homestand, starting with the Trenton Thunder coming to town for three games.

With an extra innings victory over Mahoning Valley last night, the Bears have taken control of the MLB Draft League standings.

With a tiebreaker in hand, an 18-14 record is good enough to surpass the Williamsport Crosscutters for the spot atop the table and a hot run of form over the last few weeks is to thank.

After opening the season with just two wins in its first twelve games, West Vrginia is 16-4 and its last twenty and has dominated on the scoreboard in the process.

West Virginia’s pitching staff boasts the best runs allowed total in the league while the number two offense on the circuit has allowed the Black Bears to outscore its opponents by thirty-three runs through the first thirty-two games.

The first half of the Draft League season is set to come to a close on Saturday with the MLB First-Year Player Draft to follow on Sunday.

A key series with third-place Trenton begins this evening as the Thunder sit just two games behind West Virginia for first place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.