A mother is under arrest after a six-year-old boy whose remains were found close to a cemetery in Georgia in 1999 has finally been identified. The 45-year-old mother has been charged with murder. DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston said on Wednesday that the revelation came after a tip came in from someone who saw an artist’s rendering of the boy put out three years ago, WLTX reported. Ms Boston said the child was William DaShawn Hamilton, 6. His mother, Teresa Ann Bailey Black, now 45, has been detained in Phoenix, Arizona and is set to be extradited to Georgia....

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 57 MINUTES AGO