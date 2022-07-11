WATCH NOW: Meet the aliens in Disney’s ‘Zombies 3’

Want to know about country superstar Trace Adkins? He has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 37 singles. Anything else? Oh, that's right, he'll be the first performer at this year's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Battery Park outdoor concert series. See Atkins and opening act Eddie Montgomery at 7 p.m. Friday.
SIOUX CITY -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City kicks off its summer outdoor concert series Friday with a performance by country music star Trace Adkins. The Battery Park concert is the first of a dozen shows currently scheduled through Sept. 18. The outdoor series, which started in 2015, has exploded in popularity since it premiered.
Trace Adkins with Eddie Montgomery, 7 p.m., July 15; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Surfin' Safari at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., July 16; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196. Katy Guillen & The Drive, 8 p.m., July 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
SIOUX CITY -- Nearly a month after summer tubing debuted at Cone Park, John Byrnes, the city's recreation supervisor, said both kids and adults are "absolutely loving" this new thing to do. "From Google reviews, from Facebook reviews, we're getting a ton of positive feedback," said Byrnes, who noted that...
SIOUX CITY — On Aug. 6, residents will have a chance to freely celebrate the cultures of Africa that are a part of Siouxland. According to a press release, the seventh annual Siouxland African Festival will run from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Riverside Park on Aug. 6 and will include: "a parade of African nations, exhibition of African artifacts, serving of various African cuisines, drumming and dancing, a fashion parade, and more."
Central High School Class of 1972 and reunion committee members, from left, Jeff Wooldridge, Patrick Corey, Garry Smith, Dave Mumford, Mark Hanna, Flora Lee, Tina Hall and Bruce Kalin talk outside of the former Central High School building in Sioux City, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The 1972 graduates of Central were the school's last as it closed at the end of that school year. The class will hold its 50-year reunion this weekend.
Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
How can you turn a 60-year-old Buick Skylark into a drag racer?. Jack it up, paint it red and give the dashboard a fake furry makeover, for starters. In other words, leave it in the experienced hands of Rodney Reisdorph, who has a knack for switching up vintage automobiles by giving them some rockabilly love.
Grayson Nelson, 5, jumps on a trampoline Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his grandmother's rural Jefferson, South Dakota, home. Beth Nelson, Grayson's grandmother, said having the trampoline have "been a Godsend" as far as giving her grandchildren opportunities for outdoor play.
LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An explosion Wednesday morning destroyed two houses in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The 6:30 a.m. explosion demolished two adjacent houses and damaged a third house, Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper told the Sioux City Journal. The...
SIOUX CITY — The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is ticking upward in Woodbury County amid the emergence of highly contagious new subvariants. The county saw a 39% increase in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, shows 256 positive tests, which is up from the 183 positive tests reported on July 5.
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head cross country coach Dan Fitzsimmons has been named the head coach for the track & field and cross country programs at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota. The five-time Summit League women’s cross country coach of the year, Fitzsimmons spent 14 seasons...
Since July 2020, hundreds of people in the Siouxland area have contributed to the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines, including those that have been granted Emergency Use Authorization. They did so by joining a clinical trial at Meridian. Without clinical trials, it would be impossible to develop new medicines,...
Around 6:30 a.m. this morning, a house explosion and fire was reported at the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest in Le Mars. The house was completely destroyed and an adjacent house saw significant damage as well.
LE MARS, IOWA — An early Wednesday morning explosion in a residential neighborhood in Le Mars injured three people and destroyed two homes. The blast occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Third Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper said three individuals...
AKRON, IOWA — On Thursday night, the city of Akron will have something to celebrate. According to a press release, city officials, Akron Park Board members and the Akron Aquatic Center Committee are hosting a groundbreaking party for the new Akron Family Aquatic Center from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on July 14. Per the release, construction is starting soon on the 150,000-gallon center and is expected to wrap in the summer of 2023.
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Transportation Commission has scheduled a meeting in Sioux City to hear about local transportation matters from local government officials, interest groups and private citizens. The public input meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St. Public...
BATTLE CREEK, IOWA — Investigators in Ida County now believe they know what caused a house explosion on July 6 that leveled the entire structure and sent three occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. According to a press release from Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman, the cause of...
