WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a driver who drove a reportedly stolen SUV into a church building in Southeast D.C. Officers were called to the 5300 block of C Street Southeast around midnight. Once on scene they found an SUV had slammed into the building, but the driver was not located. Police believe the driver took off on foot following the crash. Police have not been able to locate the driver.

