2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Roster

Davion Dozier, a 6-foot-4 and 195 pound wide receiver out of Moody, Alabama, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Dozier is ranked the No. 77 wide receiver in this class, and the No. 26 player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s a 3-star recruit. Dozier’s other finalists were South Carolina, Tennessee, Duke and Maryland. He was recruited to Arkansas by Kenny Guiton. Dozier is commitment No. 23 for the Hogs, who rank No. 10 in the country in this cycle, and also No. 10 in the SEC. Arkansas has been on a roll lately, as 12 of those recruits have committed in the last 3 and a half weeks.

MOODY, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO