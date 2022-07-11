ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Execs Rank Top 10 QBs: Where's Cowboys' Prescott?

By Richie Whitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wivgp_0gbxkHM200

According to the big brains who make the NFL's football decisions, Dak Prescott is indeed a Top 10 quarterback.

Depending on who you ask - or perhaps when you ask them - Dak Prescott is:

Overpaid.

Underrated.

Overhyped.

Underappreciated.

An elite NFL quarterback .

Just another stat-stuffer who can't win in the postseason.

With his athletic scrambles, prolific passing statistics and, um, costly decisions , the enigmatic Dallas Cowboys' star can elicit responses spanning the spectrum. But in a recent survey of NFL decision-makers - coaches and general managers - it is decreed:

Prescott is indeed a Top 10 quarterback.

In these dog days of Summer seems every media outlet - yes, we're guilty - is producing a list about this or a ranking of that.

But ESPN dug a little deeper this week , compiling a "list of lists" curated via interviews with more than 50 NFL team executives. The result: A peer-reviewed list of the league's Top 10 quarterbacks.

Says ESPN of the process:

Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average, hundreds of interviews, research and film study. In total, more than 50 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. We had several ties, so we broke them with the help of additional voting and follow-up calls with our rankers.

The final list includes a quarterback with only one playoff win (Dak Prescott), one (Deshaun Watson) who hasn't thrown a pass in the league in 18 months, another (Russell Wilson) yet to throw one for his new team, and a top six that includes five who have played in a Super Bowl.

ESPN's Top 10 NFL QBs:

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

8. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Prescott and his lone playoff win edging 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is likely the list's most controversial ranking.

Explained ESPN:

Voters pointed to Prescott's consistency, helping him beat out top-tier passers. Though the Cowboys quarterback did not receive a single top-five vote, he was a fixture in the Nos. 7-10 range, helping him outdistance Lamar Jackson for the last spot.

Coming off a catastrophic lower leg injury in 2020, Prescott last season produced the league's fourth-most touchdown passes (37) and fourth-best completion percentage (68.8 percent). True to his conflicted perception, he was having an MVP-caliber season until an October strained calf deteriorated his late-year performance.

He is 53-32 as a starter, but only 1-3 in the playoffs.

"He's a good, but not great, quarterback. He has to play well in the playoffs," an NFC executive said. "Has to prove he can take them to the next level. He's not in the top echelon."

Prescott's season ended dramatically, when he decided to scramble in the waning seconds and failed to spike the ball in time to give the Cowboys one final snap to perhaps tie the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card loss in January.

"He has good poise in the pocket, sturdy," an NFC offensive coach said. "Always been deadly when they space the field. Sometimes needs an extra hitch to confirm things."

Add it all up and Prescott is a Top 10 quarterback. Your buddies might not think so. But do we dare argue with the NFL's real experts?

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Jets QB Zach Wilson Accused Of Sleeping With His Mom’s Best Friend, And Other Players Are Calling Him The GOAT

Zach Wilson the GOAT? Some NFL players are saying so… but not why you think. Drama stirred in Mormon country when it was recently discovered that former BYU standout and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, announced that she was dating Washington Commanders wide receiver and Wilson’s former teammate at BYU, Dax Milne.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Job News

Randy Moss has been one of the most-prominent faces of ESPN's coverage of the NFL for years. However, the legendary NFL wide receiver will have a reduced role moving forward. ESPN announced on Monday that Robert Griffin III will be taking over for Moss on "Monday Night Countdown." Moss reportedly...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Spotted With His Former Mentor

Patrick Mahomes is the undeniable king of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will rely on him more now that All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, don’t count out the quarterback who can still throw downfield at crazy angles. After all, he has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Buccaneers#American Football#Espn
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade Rumor: WR Help for Dak Prescott?

FRISCO - With the official start of training camp in Oxnard, California just two weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys should still be looking for ways to improve the roster. A specific position of interest for Dallas should be wide receiver, as last season's veteran presence at the position, Amari Cooper, was traded to the Cleveland Browns for what equates to a bag of magic beans. Dallas has already shored up the position group by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington early in free agency, but might be inclined to make another move.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Mike McCarthy Will Be Fired in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys have high aspirations for their team. They have talent all over the roster and are the favorites to win their division. While some question some of their roster building, there is one big question that a lot of people. Is Mike McCarthy the right coach for this team? His first couple seasons in Dallas have been met with a lot of criticism of his play calling and his clock management. Pairing these struggles with a difficult schedule and improved division, I wrote a week ago about the risk of the Cowboys going first to worst in their division. All of these factors means that Mike McCarthy will be the first coach fired in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
ArrowheadReport

Patrick Mahomes Ranked Second-Best QB in NFL by ESPN

As with any NFL offseason, positional rankings are commonplace and will help shape narratives surrounding players heading into their next seasons in the league. That applies even more to the quarterback position, as it's the most talked-about in all of football. Fortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, they've benefitted from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy