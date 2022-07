If you grew up in the southeast, or in church in general, there was probably a good chance you went to “Vacation Bible School” at least once in your childhood days. You know, you went to your local church for a few hours for a whole week even though you didn’t want to, and had to make arts and crafts, go to a bible study, and sing songs with some of the most awkward hand motions ever, all so your mom could have the house to herself for a few hours.

