Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally reveal why they aren’t allowed back at Big Boi’s house

By Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Name a better job than traveling the country with a good friend and finding the best places to party. It seems like you’d be hard-pressed to find one.

Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally visited Denver, Maui, Puerto Rico, Miami and more for TruTV’s “101 Places to Party Before You Die.”

“This is a pretty fun job to travel the country with your friend of over 20 years and the only goal of it is to have as much fun as possible seemed like right up my alley,” Pally explained. “As a matter of fact, I can’t believe we did it,” Gabrus joked. “It’s nuts that it’s real. I feel like we’re going to jinx it and take it away.”

Out of the two, it may be difficult to figure out which one is the biggest party animal.

“If you’re going by the definition of bigger, like just pure volume or surface area of person, yes I’m a larger human-being thereby a bigger party animal,” Gabrus said. “We go in shifts. One night it will be Adam who I’m kind of keeping an eye on and some nights it will be me who Adam’s keeping an eye on, and some nights no one is keeping an eye on anyone and we’re in trouble.”

The list of party locations is pretty far and wide across the country. The hosts claim there wasn’t really a process to select the cities.

“We tried to get a little bit of high/low. Some cities that you’d expect to party and some places maybe you don’t,” Pally explained. “We found that the country is rearing to get after it, whether you’re in Miami or Richmond, Virginia. People are looking to get it going,” he laughed.

The friends explored places they’d never even heard of before, like Moab, Utah.

“I really took a liking to Moab. I really liked Utah,” Pally said. “It’s just one of the most beautiful places and you really get like a sense of how small you are and how big nature is. It’s an interesting fun place.”

“We had never heard of Moab before we got the email about the destination” Gabrus said. “I thought it was a kind of cheese,” Pally joked. “I was pretty sure it was a weapon,” Gabrus chimed in.

While the pair partied hard, there is a location that may not want them to return.

“We cannot go back to Big Boi from Outkast’s house. He does not want us back,” revealed Gabrus. “We had some G.I. issues at Big Boi’s house and he’s so upset with us.”

Two months of traveling with a friend could possibly lead to some arguments, but that didn’t seem to be the case for these guys.

“One of the great things about touring the country as young comedians 20 years ago to now being friends is we’ve gotten in all those fights,” explained Pally.

“We had arguably had too much fun,” Gabrus said.

“101 Places to Party Before You Die” premieres on TruTV July 14 at 10:30 p.m..

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

