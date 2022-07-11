Records Show Reeves Staff Did Sparse Analysis to Draft Post-Roe Agenda￼
hottytoddy.com
3 days ago
In preparing for the next phase of the “pro-life agenda” following the fall of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tate Reeves boasted publicly that his staff conducted a thorough review of Mississippi law to find ways to improve the current environment for people expecting to give birth. But...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves fielded questions from local reporters Thursday on his plans for the state following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The governor praised Mississippi’s role in ending the Constitutional right to an abortion but now, Governor Reeves says...
Mississippi’s foster care agency is failing to prevent abuse and neglect of children in state custody despite its commitments to do so as part of a long-running federal lawsuit, documents obtained by Mississippi Today show. And Gov. Tate Reeves, who oversees the agency and has recently vowed to make the state safer for children, has […]
JACKSON, Miss. — A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a New York Times and Siena College poll, over half of Democrats don’t want to see Joe Biden in the Oval Office come 2024. With Biden’s approval rating dipping below 40%, Mississippi House Democratic Leader Robert Johnson talked about whether Mississippi Democrats agree with the frustration within the party. […]
Mississippi’s State Auditor Shad White announced that former Holmes County Consolidated School District Superintendent James Henderson, former Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Peoples, and four former school board members — Anthony Anderson, Louise Winters, April Jones, and Elder Dean — were issued demand letters resulting from audit findings released in December 2020.
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to find himself in the middle of a massive Mississippi fraud case. According to the Associated Press, one of the persons who pleaded guilty to criminal charges arising from a multi-million-dollar scam claimed in a court filing that she paid $1.1 million to Favre for alleged no-show speaking engagements at the direction of former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Bryant denies the allegation. The money came from welfare funds.
Mississippi offers the lowest cost of living in the nation, making it a refuge from record inflation. But few workers are moving there. At a time when companies are clamoring for skilled workers, Mississippi's workforce is among the nation's least educated, with the lowest concentration of STEM workers. It is also the least productive.
Mississippi teachers are able to get some state help in purchasing school supplies for their classrooms. Senate Bill 2422 was passed in the 2022 legislative session and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves provided for up to $25 million to be allotted for the cards, made available on Aug. 1 of each year before the start of classes.
View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
JACKSON, Miss. — Doctors and patients are signing up to get certified for Mississippi's new medical marijuana program. Maryland-based Green Health Docs is planning to set up clinics across the state as the program takes shape. "Right now, we have an office in Biloxi, and we also have an...
Multiple states, ranging from true blue California to deep red South Carolina, are using their sizable growth in revenue collections to return money directly to the taxpayers this year. Like most other states, Mississippi is experiencing sizable, even unprecedented revenue growth. But the Mississippi Legislature and Gov. Tate Reeves opted...
Juneteenth, now a national holiday, celebrates the arrival of Major Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army in 1865 to Galveston, Texas, along with federal troops, who spread the word to enslaved people that they were free. However, word reached enslaved people in Natchez on July 13, 1863, said Ser...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Regional Director from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made a stop in Jackson Tuesday. Antrell Tyson came to Mississippi to hear how Community Health Centers and other health care entities, and community partners are addressing several issues in the state. That includes mental health, maternal health, food insecurities, and Medicaid expansion.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said he’s encouraging everyone in the state to support local farmers. Gipson said he’s leading the charge because supporting local helps everyone. “We want them to buy everything these farmers have to sell because there’s more where that came from in the field,” said Gipson. He […]
When it comes to eating chicken biscuits, residents in two Mississippi cities have most of the country beat, according to the popular chicken fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A recently released a list of the restaurants that sell the most Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuits in the country. Jackson, Tennessee, topped the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Low pay, better career opportunities and burn out are forcing teachers to move out of Mississippi or to look for an entirely new job. With another school year fast approaching, Mississippi is still facing an extreme teacher shortage with no end in sight. WJTV 12 New spoke with Mississippi Association of […]
The Texas Camel Corps, a reenactment organization that teaches people about the use of camels by the United States Army in the 19th century, will be at the Vicksburg National Military Park on Saturday to commemorate the service of Old Douglas, a camel that served with the 43rd Mississippi Volunteers during the Vicksburg siege and campaign.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks provides services a lot of us may not know about, including caring for injured or orphaned species in the state. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley showed us how the state is trying to educate the public about the...
CLINTON, Miss. — School administrators in Mississippi are trying to determine how they will handle the return to classes and the rising number of COVID-19 cases. "We are still waiting to hear from the department of health. We are set to meet with them this week," said Robert Chapman, spokesperson for Clinton Public Schools.
Comments / 15