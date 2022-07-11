ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Records Show Reeves Staff Did Sparse Analysis to Draft Post-Roe Agenda￼

hottytoddy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn preparing for the next phase of the “pro-life agenda” following the fall of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tate Reeves boasted publicly that his staff conducted a thorough review of Mississippi law to find ways to improve the current environment for people expecting to give birth. But...

www.hottytoddy.com

WJTV 12

Mississippians react to Biden’s approval rating

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a New York Times and Siena College poll, over half of Democrats don’t want to see Joe Biden in the Oval Office come 2024. With Biden’s approval rating dipping below 40%, Mississippi House Democratic Leader Robert Johnson talked about whether Mississippi Democrats agree with the frustration within the party. […]
Magnolia State Live

Former officials for Mississippi school district ordered to pay back more than $200,000

Mississippi’s State Auditor Shad White announced that former Holmes County Consolidated School District Superintendent James Henderson, former Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Peoples, and four former school board members — Anthony Anderson, Louise Winters, April Jones, and Elder Dean — were issued demand letters resulting from audit findings released in December 2020.
NBC Sports

Mississippi welfare fraud defendant claims former governor Phil Bryant ordered $1.1 million payment to Brett Favre

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to find himself in the middle of a massive Mississippi fraud case. According to the Associated Press, one of the persons who pleaded guilty to criminal charges arising from a multi-million-dollar scam claimed in a court filing that she paid $1.1 million to Favre for alleged no-show speaking engagements at the direction of former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Bryant denies the allegation. The money came from welfare funds.
mississippifreepress.org

‘It Belongs to Us, Too’: Latinx LGTBQ Mississippians Gather in Jackson for Inaugural ‘Queerceañera’

View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
WAPT

Company setting up medical marijuana clinics across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Doctors and patients are signing up to get certified for Mississippi's new medical marijuana program. Maryland-based Green Health Docs is planning to set up clinics across the state as the program takes shape. "Right now, we have an office in Biloxi, and we also have an...
fox40jackson.com

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Regional Director is briefed on healthcare needs in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Regional Director from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made a stop in Jackson Tuesday. Antrell Tyson came to Mississippi to hear how Community Health Centers and other health care entities, and community partners are addressing several issues in the state. That includes mental health, maternal health, food insecurities, and Medicaid expansion.
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
WJTV 12

Mississippians encouraged to buy from local farmers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said he’s encouraging everyone in the state to support local farmers. Gipson said he’s leading the charge because supporting local helps everyone. “We want them to buy everything these farmers have to sell because there’s more where that came from in the field,” said Gipson. He […]
WAPT

Schools prepare for return of students as COVID-19 numbers rise

CLINTON, Miss. — School administrators in Mississippi are trying to determine how they will handle the return to classes and the rising number of COVID-19 cases. "We are still waiting to hear from the department of health. We are set to meet with them this week," said Robert Chapman, spokesperson for Clinton Public Schools.
CLINTON, MS

