‘Stranger Things’ Fans Who Call The Surfer Boy Pizza Number Will Get Gnarly Surprise

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011Dsy_0gbxiR0U00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIhQV_0gbxiR0U00 “Stranger Things” stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) and Eduardo Franco (Argyle) stand in front of the Surfer Boy Pizza truck. (Photo: Netflix)

Hold onto your butts, Brochachos — because Surfer Boy Pizza is taking calls.

If you fell in love with Argyle (Eduardo Franco), the smarter-than-you’d-think stoner and pizza delivery guy who’s new to “ Stranger Things ” Season 4, you can give him a call — and he’ll happily pick up. Sorta.

Caution: Spoilers ahead.

In the series, Argyle slings pies for the fictional pizza joint and borrows his company van for a multi-state road trip to rescue Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with his new buddies Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

Some fans noticed a phone number on the side of the van, which was featured heavily in the series, and decided to give it a call.

They were pleasantly surprised to find a prerecorded message from Argyle.

HuffPost can verify that if one calls 805-45-PIZZA (805-457-4992) Argyle does indeed “pick up,” and says:

“Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple, which comes from a can, but I still recommend slapping some juicy pineapple on.”

If you’re hesitant to try the pineapple, he has a word of encouragement, saying, “Oh, fruit on your pizza is gnarly, you say? Well, I say try before you deny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7iqW_0gbxiR0U00
Argyle with the Surfer Boy Pizza truck. (Photo: Netflix)

The greeting is a nod to a line Argyle makes in the show while working at the pizza shop. He also makes the sweet and savory delight for Eleven and her pals before she plunges into a “tub with a bunch of salt” so she “ can enhance her psychic powers so she can save the world from this super bad dude ,” in his words.

The rest of the message features Argyle placing the caller on hold to give a co-worker a pretty elaborate pizza order. We won’t spoil the cuteness of the rest of the message, but we’ll just say Argyle gives the same kind of love he has for pineapple to blue cheese.

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), another new fan-favorite character from Season 4, unfortunately is not featured in the message.

Which makes sense, because Argyle and Eddie never got a chance to meet.

But we’re thinking, since the two shared an enthusiasm for a certain herb, Argyle and Eddie certainly would have been super close dudes.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

