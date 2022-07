"Thank you all for being here. Proud to represent West Virginia University and the great state of West Virginia. Want to welcome Mr. Yormark to the Big 12. It's a crazy time in college football as everybody in this stadium knows and I feel really confident about the leadership of our conference moving forward. Staff adjustments on offense, highlighted by the addition of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has been very beneficial. We remade our roster to mirror the type of football team that that we want to be and that gives us the best opportunity to win in this league. We've had 33 additions to our roster since January. Our work ethic, our leadership, and our team chemistry are much improved and we're experiencing great success on the recruiting trail."

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO