Dickinson County authorities located a 17-year-old Tuesday accused of threatening individuals at the Chapman pool and recreational complex Monday. The teenager, identified as Jacob Schoby, was taken into custody without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was opened between the office and the Chapman Police Department after he allegedly made severe threats to harm and kill individuals. An investigation revealed Schoby showed a small pistol in at least one of the videos posted on his Snapchat.

CHAPMAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO