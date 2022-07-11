ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Worker Seriously Injured In 3-Story Fall During DC Home Renovation (PHOTOS)

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
DC Fire and EMS Preparing to Save the Victim Photo Credit: DC Fire and EMS Twitter Page

A worker was rescued after falling three floors below ground of a house during a renovation project on Monday, July 11, authorities said.

Fire and Rescue services arrived at a home on R.I. Avenue NW, where they placed the victim in a stokes basket and lift him to safety, D.C. Fire and EMS reported.

The worker was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

