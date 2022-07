Dauphin County, PA — **THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED.**. The severe weather threat continues to diminish across the region with much of the action now south of the PA/MD border. There will be a few lingering showers the rest of the evening with an isolated t'storm still possible. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO