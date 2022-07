CHARLIE'S WINE AND SPIRIT LIQUOR STORE BURGLARY Memphis Police are looking for 10 people after $7,500 worth of liquor was stolen from a Memphis store on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. According to police, the burglars used a sledgehammer to smash in the front window of Charlie's Wine and Spirits on Kirby Whitten Road just after 2 a.m. The 10 thieves then took off in a four-door car and a white Infiniti sedan, police said. (Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO