Wausau area obituaries July 11, 2022

Dennis R. Rhyner

Dennis R. Rhyner, age 81, of Kronenwetter, WI passed on Thursday, July 7, 2022, with his wife by his side.

Dennis was born on September 23, 1940, to the late Francis and Ellen (Habeck) Rhyner. He married the love of his life, Judith Kettner, on June 1, 1968, in Wausau, WI. They raised their two sons, Jody and Daniel. He enjoyed working as the Grounds Manager for Pine Grove Cemetery for 47 years.

Dennis would say “I had the best and blessed life”. He was a Jack of all trades, but he was stubborn and loved his family. He looked forward to their Saturday night family gatherings where they would play music, where he would play the button accordion and guitar. Dennis enjoyed many hobbies in his pass time including carpeting, woodworking, tend to his garden, cutting firewood, and being outdoors.

Dennis is survived by his wife Judith, his two sons; Jody (Celeste) Rhyner and Daniel (Tammy) Rhyner, two grandsons; William and Gabriel, and sister Doris Zyduck.

He his preceded in death by his parents Francis and Ellen, his sister Myrtel, and his brother Ronald.

There will be a funeral service held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel at 11:00 am. A visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 10:00 am. A private burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery.

The family of Dennis Rhyner would like to thank Aspirus Cancer Center, the procedure staff at Aspirus, Aspirus Comfort Care for their care and support, and a special thank you to Justin Asquith, M.D.

John Rutt

John Rutt, age 83, passed on Sunday, July 3, 2022, with his wife and sister by his side.

John was born on November 11, 1938, in Milwaukee, WI to Sylvester and Florence (Rozga) Rutt.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Marquette University in Milwaukee. He married Karen Remington in 1986 in Wausau, WI. He enjoyed Lionel Trains and going on road trips.

John is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Steven.

Survivors include his wife Karen, his children; Laura (Peter) Schwalbach, David (Charlene) Rutt, and Steven (Terri Fischer) Rutt, his stepchildren, Michelle (Bruce) Holzem, Cindy (Allan) Cherek, and Daniel (Betty) Drewek, 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a sister Priscilla Rutt.

A private memorial service will be held. Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared to the family on www.brainardfuneral.com.

James A. Sopata

James Anthony Sopata, 86, Rib Mountain, died Thursday July 7, 2022, at the Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born June 14, 1936, in Blue Island, Illinois, son of the late Anthony and Bernice (Zajac) Sopata. He attended a Catholic school in Illinois prior to his family moving to Deerbrook, Wisconsin where he transitioned to a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Antigo High School in 1954. On June 28, 1974, he married Rita Harden-Momont in Medford. She survives.

For most of his working career, Jim had been employed as a Pharmaceutical Rep and after retiring, real estate sales became a new calling, and he retired a second time from Williams Realty.

Among his favorite pastimes he enjoyed trout fishing, hunting and County League Baseball. He especially enjoyed time with family and his Shih Tzus, Dusty, Sadie and Bentley.

Survivors include his wife, Rita; four sons, Todd (Kathy) Sopata, Mark (Kim) Sopata, Jeff (Rhonda) Sopata, all of Weston, Brad (Robin) Sopata, Schofield; step-son, Mike (Terra) Momont, Duluth; grandchildren, Josh & Tyler Sopata, Matt & Sarah Sopata; Allison Schjoth & Mitchel Sopata; step-grandchildren, Katherine, Caroline, Nathan & Rylan; great-grandchildren, Tessa, Maple, Gavin & Liam; one brother, Tom Sopata, Racine. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Susan Momont and a brother, Walter Sopata.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 14, 2022, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the Sixth Street funeral home. In lieu of flowers an act of kindness in Jim’s memory would be appreciated.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Hospice House and the staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the wonderful care given to Jim during his time with them.

Jon R. Musser

Jon R. Musser, 82, Wausau passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home.

He was born April 18, 1940, in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, son of the late Arthur and Sara (Kilgore) Musser. On December 31, 1965, he married Patsea Arndt in California. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2003.

Jon was an Airforce Master Sargent for 20 years then a civilian for the Army for more than 10 years. Some of his hobbies included traveling with his animals, reading and going out to eat at the Blue Willow. “Uncle Jon” will be missed dearly by his family.

Survivors include his children, Bucky Musser, New York, Holly Willie, Texas, Tiffany (Carl) Rolfes, Georgia and Tyler (Mary) Musser, Texas, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, his siblings, Gene Musser and Jerald (Susan) Musser and a sister-in-law, Pat Musser. Jon is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew and his wife who were Jon’s caretakers, Shane and Char Luedtke.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William (Ginny) Musser, Arthur (Betty) Musser Jr. and Harry Musser.

A Celebration of Life for Uncle Jon will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Riverside Park, Wausau. The Rev. Rich Block will officiate. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Sunday from Noon until the time of the service at 2:30 p.m. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Catherine M. McClellan

Catherine Marie McClellan (Davison) went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on July 7, 2022, after a hard fought and courageous battle against cancer. Catherine was born May 27, 1970, in El Paso, Texas to Robert and Sharon Davison. She married Michael McClellan on April 23, 1994, and the two shared their homes, hearts, and lives with their loving and loyal pets.

Catherine graduated from Rock Island High School, Illinois and completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She received her master’s and doctorate in marine ecology from Duke University in Raleigh, North Carolina. She did her post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Exeter in Cornwall, England. Catherine had a passion for environmental conservation and modeled a love for nature that will live on in those that knew her. Her research was centered on the behavior and conservation of sea turtles.

Catherine knew Jesus as her personal savior and she walked in the spirit throughout her life as a testimony of His love. The simplest pleasures in life brought her the greatest joy. She loved the outdoors and quiet evenings at home with her husband and pets.

Catherine was blessed to have visited and explored many amazing places throughout the world and found beauty in God’s creation. Her heart was especially touched by the coastal region and people of Gabon, Africa, which hosts the largest leatherback sea turtle population in the world. She strove for excellence in her work and wanted to make a difference in the world of ecology and in the hearts of the people she met. In the past year, she was blessed to be part of a team that welcomed a wonderful Afghan refugee family to Wausau, and they quickly became just like family. She loved her family, friends, and animals with the same tenacity that she approached everything else in her life.

Catherine will be missed by her loving husband Michael McClellan, her parents Robert Davison and Sharon Davison, her sister Lizabeth Bjarnarson, brother in-law Robert Bjarnarson, niece Jessica (Dan) Linehan, niece Rebecca (Chris) Arnesen, nephew Robert Bies, Angel (parrot), Polar (dog), aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. She was preceded in death by her fur babies Spice, Sparky, and Tinker, and her brother-in-law Edward Bies.

The memorial service will be held Thursday, July, 14th, at 11:00 am with visitation beforehand at 10:00 am and a luncheon after the service at Bethany Baptist Church, 6601 Alderson Street, Schofield, WI 54476

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Yvonne E. Wittek

Yvonne E. (Judnich) Wittek, 56, passed away unexpectedly on July 4th, 2022, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston, Wisconsin.

Yvonne was born on August 17th, 1965, to Edward “Sam” & Kathleen Judnich of Lake Linden, Michigan. She graduated from Lake Linden-Hubbell High School in 1983. She then relocated to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she earned her cosmetology license.

She was married to her husband, Karl, on October 8th, 1988 and settled in the Wausau/Weston area. She later opened a hair salon and served the community by doing hair for countless community theater performances throughout the years. Her love for crochet was in practice everyday, gifting colorful blankets to family and stitching enough granny squares to stretch end-to-end across the city.

She is survived by her husband, Karl Wittek; her two daughters- Malina (Britt) Wittek & Rebecca (Michael) Bergmann; her new granddaughter, Nora June Bergmann; her two sisters- Suzanne (Mike) Ask & Michele Judnich; two nieces, numerous other relatives, and her dog, Joey.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister, her parents, and her uncle, Father Wayne Marcotte.

A private service was held with family. In lieu of a traditional funeral, a Celebration of Life in the beautiful Upper Peninsula of Michigan will be held at a later date. The family will notify loved ones when the celebration is scheduled.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

James N. Licht

James Nicholas Licht, 82, of Rib Mountain, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Jim was born on November 2, 1939 in Los Angeles, CA. He was a graduate of Eagle Rock High School and attended Glendale City College. He was an Army veteran having served 3 years in Germany as a military police officer.

On November 19, 1966 he married Beverly Ann Johnson and they recently celebrated their 55th anniversary.

Jim worked at American Can in Los Angeles and Dart Kraft in Paradise Valley, AZ before moving to Hatley, WI where he built a home on Hwy Y near Pike Lake. He worked at Greenheck Fan in Wausau and Frankfort, KY and retired after 20 years having helped open the Kentucky plant.

After he retired, he and Beverly moved to Ocean Springs, MS where they lived for 4 years. Jim was an officer with the Gulfport Elks and was very active in all events.

After Mississippi, he and Beverly moved to The Villages, FL where Jim enjoyed golf and the warm sunny weather.

He and Beverly eventually moved back to Rib Mountain where he lived until his death.

Jim enjoyed fishing and time spent at their trailer on Big Stone Lake in Three Lakes.

Jim is survived by his wife: Beverly; sons John (Shelly) of Green Bay and Eric (Megan) of Union Grove; his grandchildren: Megan, Max, Jackson and Josie and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law and other family members.

A Mass will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:00 followed by the service.

Jim was a hard working man, a proud dad and grandpa and a man of faith who is very loved and will be missed.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time online condolences may be expressed at MWSC.WS

Carol J. Zogata

Carol Jean Zogata (Berger), Boulder Junction, was delivered to the arms of God after a short illness of a rare blood disorder on July 3, 2022 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, MN.

She was born in Stevens Point, WI on April 29, 1955 to Walter and Vivian (Marquard) Berger.

Carol dedicated her work life to agriculture. She farmed for many years, while raising her children. She then worked for the USDA FSA-Wausau, WI office. Drawn by the beauty and peace of Wyoming, she transferred to the USDA FSA-Riverton, WY office in late 2007. She retired in July 2021, and moved to Boulder Junction, Wisconsin to enjoy retirement.

Carol met many new friends in Boulder Junction and comfortably called it her new home. To keep busy (we all know she could not sit still) she began working at Dairyman’s Resort in August 2021. Carol joined worship services at Community Church of Boulder Junction. Carol loved the Lord. Her kind heart, genuine care for others, and willingness to support or help a friend anytime were a beacon in the lives of those she met.

She enjoyed gardening, especially nurturing blooming flowers, walking/hiking, cooking, spending time with family.

She is survived by children Sherri (Dan Kasat) Zogata, Ronda (Gregg) James, John (Angela) Zogata, and Adam (Jamie) Zogata; grandchildren Aliya, Harley, Nathanael, Declan, Kiyra, Benjamin, Micah, Fulton, Kinley, Kaylin, and Gracelyn; siblings Glenda (Jerry) Bursky, Roy Berger, Kathy (Jack) Ciula; significant other Chuck Henman, and previous spouse, Dan Zogata.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Community Church of Boulder Junction, 10445 Main Street, Boulder Junction, WI. Family and friends are invited to visit and share memories of Carol from 12:30 until the time of the memorial service.

The family would like to thank every employee, no matter their role, at Aspirus Howard Young Hospital in Minocqua and at Essentia Health St Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Each staff who cared for Carol or interacted with the family was amazingly compassionate. We are grateful knowing Carol had the very best care.

Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY.

Shirley M. Woyak

Shirley M. Woyak, 95 of Wittenberg, died on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Care Partners, Weston.

Shirley was born on April 2, 1927 in the town of Fairbanks, Shawano County, the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Nero) Empereur.

On April 24, 1943, Shirley was united in marriage to Orlen Grenz. They made their home in Tigerton and had one son, James. Orlen was killed in an industrial accident on February 18, 1969. After Orlen’s death, Shirley moved to Milwaukee where she attended cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser for several years. While in Milwaukee, she met and married Stanley Woyak on December 12, 1970. They retired to Galloway where she enjoyed gardening, making quilts and spending time with family and friends. In 1995 Shirley and Stan built a house in Wittenberg next door to her granddaughter, Jill who could help them in their older years.

Shirley was an active member of Holy Family-St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg, and was active in the church ministry and the Council of Catholic Women. She was also a poll worker for the Village of Wittenberg and worked at Gwidt Pharmacy and the Tigerton library for many years. Shirley loved people, and over the years made many wonderful life-long friendships.

Shirley is survived by her son James (Vonnie) Grenz; granddaughter, Jill Fuhrman; grandson, John (Kayce) Grenz; great-grandchildren, Nichole, Nicholas, Darion, Dante, Aurora and Ayleah; great-great grandchildren, AaKyah, Khoyer, Braxton and Levi; her brother, Fr. James Empereur S.J.; sister-in-law, Janifer Empereur and nieces nephews and cousins.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; brothers, Eugene and Anthony Empereur and a sister, Deanna Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Holy Family-St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Tigerton. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Special thanks to Care Partners of Weston for your amazing care and kindness over the last 19 months.

I have fought the good fight

I have finished the race

I have kept the faith

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Cards of condolence may be mailed to the family of Shirley Woyak at 40 E M 28 Kenton, MI 49967.