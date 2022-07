"It just feels like a whole different thing," he says. "I'm glad I got to show you it today, when it's all blue and fine." Getting the post-interview tour is a bit unusual. But I know Matejka from before he was the editor (and the first-ever Black editor) of what's arguably the most influential and well-funded literary magazine in the U.S., before he was the poet laureate of Indiana, before his poetry collection The Big Smoke was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO