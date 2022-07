For the most part, we look upon the golden muscle car era of the 1960s and early 1970s as a glorious time for horsepower, with a wide variety of amazing, track-ready vehicles available to purchase straight off the dealer lot. In reality, however, those vehicles pale in comparison to today’s muscle cars, at least in terms of sheer output, even if they may not necessarily be as “cool” as their predecessors. Case in point – this amazing restored 1967 Ford Mustang GT owned by Scott Hubbard, which has been treated to a 428 Cobra Jet swap.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO